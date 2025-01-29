Riyadh: Silver Hill Duck, a fully integrated premium duck producer, celebrated its entry into the Saudi Arabian Market with a special showcase event to mark Chinese New Year.

Hosted on 26 January the exclusive, cocktail-style soirée saw media, influencers, as well as chefs and other key opinion leaders in the food industry sample a range of delicious dishes made with Silver Hill Duck’s exceptional produce.

Held at Yauatcha restaurant in Riyadh, the Chinese New Year-inspired decorations matched perfectly with the carefully curated menu that demonstrated the quality synonymous with Silver Hill Duck products, featuring popular classic dishes like Peking duck and duck crispy rolls as well as contemporary interpretations of Chinese regional cuisine.

Following its success in Europe and Asia – including Singapore, Hong Kong, and Macau – Silver Hill Duck is looking to bring the same quality, consistency, and culinary standard to Saudi Arabia.

Micheál Briody the Managing Director of Silver Hill Duck, said of the event: “First, I would like to express my thanks to the team at Yauatcha for hosting Silver Hill Duck on the occasion of Chinese New Year, and to all the VIP guests who made time to attend the exclusive showcase.

“We are delighted to be launching in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – a fast-growing market in which we see huge potential and opportunity. The response from the wide range of industry figures and media in attendance was really encouraging, and we are sure that Saudi Arabia will prove to be a principal growth destination for us as we continue to expand our presence in the MENA region.

“The country’s food scene has expanded massively in the past few years, and we’re sure that Silver Hill Duck’s world-class products – famed for their succulence, tenderness and flavour – will be a perfect match for the global ambitions of Saudi’s creative and talented food industry professionals.”

Founded in 1962, Silver Hill Duck owns and operates every stage of the duck production process from farm to table, and has become a favoured production partner to chefs, organisations and culinary leaders across Asia. For more information, please visit: www.silverhillduck.ie

About Silver Hill Duck

Founded in 1962, Silver Hill Duck is a fully integrated premium Duck Producer. All aspects of our duck production are owned and controlled by Silver Hill Duck, from breeding, egg production, hatching and selection, to processing, cooking and packaging. Our distinctive hybrid duck is the secret to our success and is a breed that is exclusive to Silver Hill Duck. It has been continually developed over the years, to produce a duck that is full of flavour, succulent, tender and consistent in its quality.

