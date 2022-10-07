Dubai, UAE: The shopping mall and management division of Lulu Group International, Line Investments & Property, signs an agreement with Step In Group to bring on board five new brands, Bella Maison, Calliope, DeFacto, FLO and Penti to Silicon Central, Dubai's new lifestyle destination.

The lease signing ceremony was attended by Mr. Birendra Tiwari – Founder and CEO of Step In Group and Mr Salim MA, Director, LuLu Group at Silicon Central.

Mr. Salim MA, Director Lulu Group said “The brands we are bringing on board from Step In Group will offer a wider and more diverse choice to our mall visitors with discerning taste. We are delighted to welcome Step In Group to Silicon Central, the new lifestyle destination of Dubai”

Mr. Birendra Tiwari, Founder and CEO of Step In Group added; “As home to a multitude of diverse brands, we aspire to meet customers’ needs through memorable shopping experiences and are delighted to have five of our diverse range of brands at Silicon Central. Our aim is to bring “Freshness” to the retail market in UAE. All these five brands are famous and well known internationally and we are introducing them to UAE customers for the first time. We look forward to bringing Bella Maison, Calliope, DeFacto, FLO and Penti to a new audience.”

Bella Maison was established in 2016 with the goal of creating “Concept” bed linen brand, with high quality cotton collections harmonized with in-house design accessories, while DeFacto is a Turkish brand of men, women and kids clothing and accessories. The company is one of the most popular companies in Turkey specializing in the production of high-quality clothing and is one of the leading ready-to-wear brands in the Turkish fashion industry. Penti is a leading retailer of leg wear, underwear, home wear, lingerie and beachwear for men, women and kids in Turkey and FLO is the largest footwear retailer in Turkey and a destination for design sensitive, quality led, comfortable footwear for men, women, and kids while Calliope is an Italian clothing brand that offers trendy but affordable complete line apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids.

With a total of 81,500 sq m GLA and 3,500 car park spaces, Silicon Central will offer a broad mix of brands tailored to ensure shoppers' complete satisfaction. Adding to the unique shopping experience, a diverse range of dining options will comprise 24 casual restaurants and cafes as well as 21 food court units, making it the perfect place to catch up with friends and families in an enjoyable atmosphere.

Silicon Central is considered a new landmark in Dubai, strategically positioned 12 km from the city-centre and 15 km from Dubai Airport in Dubai Silicon Oasis, the first eco sustainable district in Dubai focused on low carbon footprint, AI, and technology. Silicon Central is conveniently located near the Dubai Al Ain Road where more than 350.000 cars pass by every day and it aims to offer a host of new retail outlets to the nearby community of 400.000 people as well as students attending the universities in Academic City. The mall will have a grand opening mid-November 2022.

