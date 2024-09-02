Dubai: Silicon Central Mall proudly announces the opening of Zudio’s inaugural Dubai store, marking a significant milestone in the mall’s evolution as a premier shopping destination. This launch underscores Silicon Central Mall’s growing prominence and commitment to offering a diverse range of fashion and lifestyle options under one roof.

Renowned for its family-friendly environment and extensive retail selection, Silicon Central Mall has become a vibrant hub for shoppers seeking a broad spectrum of experiences. The addition of Zudio, Tata Group’s value retail fast fashion chain, enhances the mall’s already dynamic retail mix, solidifying its position as a go-to destination for both style-conscious shoppers and families alike.

Zudio’s new store at Silicon Central Mall is strategically designed to cater to a diverse and fashion-forward clientele. It adds a fresh dimension to the mall’s retail landscape, offering trendy, affordable fashion in a contemporary setting. The store’s opening further enriches the mall’s appeal, blending seamlessly with its reputation for providing an exceptional shopping experience.

“We are excited to welcome Zudio to Silicon Central Mall,” said Shirazul Khan, Mall Manager. “Their arrival not only diversifies our retail offerings but also reinforces our commitment to being a top-tier shopping destination. This addition aligns perfectly with our goal of delivering an outstanding experience for our visitors.”

Silicon Central’s diverse selection of retail outlets is set to become a haven for shoppers who value variety and convenience. Key anchor tenants include Lulu Hypermarket, offering everyday essentials, and major retail brands like Landmark Retail, Sharaf Retail Group, and Alshaya Group, which present an array of fashion, home, and F&B options.

Zudio, a fashion brand under Tata Group's Trent Ltd, first opened its doors in India in September 2016. With 506 stores across India, Zudio is now expanding its footprint, bringing its acclaimed value-for-money fashion to Dubai’s cosmopolitan audience.

About Silicon Central Mall

Silicon Central, the new lifestyle and shopping destination in Dubai Silicon Oasis, is redefining the retail landscape in the region. Strategically located just 12 km from the city center and 15 km from Dubai Airport, this eco-sustainable district is focused on technology and a low carbon footprint, making it a unique destination for both residents and tourists. With its convenient location near the Dubai Al Ain Road, which sees over 350,000 cars passing by daily, Silicon Central is set to become a retail haven for the nearby community of 400,000 people and students attending universities in Academic City. The mall's diverse range of stores caters to the discerning needs of today's shoppers who value variety and a convenient shopping experience and accessibility.

Lulu Hypermarket and department stores offer convenient everyday shopping to nearby residents. Retail giants like Landmark Retail, Sharaf Retail Group and Alshaya Group bring a mix of fashion, home, and F&B to Silicon Central.

About Line Investments and Property LLC:

Line Investments & Property L.L.C, the shopping mall development and management arm of the Abu Dhabi based Lulu Group International, oversees the operations of an impressive line-up of malls in the Middle East Countries & India. With extensive experience in retail business ventures across the GCC, the in-house manpower expertise take projects from concepts stage, sourcing strategic locations, design and development, as well as marketing and operating the projects in their portfolio. As leaders in the shopping mall sector offering full 360-degree retail solutions, Line Investments & Property LLC overlooks malls in various countries with numerous new properties being planned in new cities and markets.

https://www.lineproperty.com/

