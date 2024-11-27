Abu Dhabi, UAE – Silal, Abu Dhabi’s leading agri-food and technology company, has signed a Musataha agreement with KEZAD Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi – KEZAD Group, the largest operator of integrated and purpose-built economic zones, announced at the Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition (ADIFE), to establish two cutting-edge AgTech initiatives in Al Ain Industrial City focused on sustainable farming and local food production.

The first initiative, in collaboration with Iyris – a world-leading sustainable AgriClimate Tech company advancing commercial in hot climates globally – is a revolutionary indoor farming project spanning 50,000 square meters, equivalent to 10 football fields. Dedicated to cultivating premium berries, the project addresses the challenges of growing high-quality produce in the UAE’s desert climate and embodies Silal’s commitment to advancing local food production, reducing import dependency, and pushing the boundaries of agricultural technology.

The second initiative focuses on utilizing advanced controlled-environment agriculture technologies across 100,000 square meters to cultivate high-value crops. It employs cutting-edge methods to drastically reduce water consumption, minimize carbon emissions, and maximize year-round yields, aligning with the UAE’s vision for food sustainability and environmental stewardship while reducing import dependencies.

Salmeen Alameri, CEO of Silal, highlighted the transformative potential of these initiatives: “These flagship initiatives underscore our commitment to advancing the UAE’s agricultural sector. By integrating cutting-edge technologies with sustainable practices, we aim to foster a thriving local food production ecosystem, enhance food security, and strengthen the country’s self-sufficiency efforts.”

Abdullah Al Hameli, CEO Economic Cities & Free Zones, AD Ports Group, emphasised the strategic importance of the partnership, stating: “This collaboration underscores our commitment to fostering innovation and creating ecosystems that empower such groundbreaking ventures in Abu Dhabi In line with our wise leadership vision for food security. Together with our stakeholders and partners, we are setting a global benchmark for agricultural excellence.”

Silal’s efforts reflect its unwavering dedication to transforming the UAE’s agricultural sector. By leading initiatives integrating cutting-edge technology, innovative farming techniques, and sustainability, Silal is paving the way for a new era of growth, resilience, and food security in the region.

About Silal

Silal is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy. Silal was established in September 2020 to diversify sources of food products and stimulate manufactured and agri-food sectors. Silal’s mandates include managing procurement programs and strategic foodstuff stocks. The company also executes specialised knowledge transfer programs on desert farming techniques and devises research and development projects.

About KEZAD Group:

KEZAD Group, a subsidiary of AD Ports Group under its Economic Cities & Free Zones Cluster, is the largest operator of integrated and purpose-built economic zones in the United Arab Emirates. Providing competitive business ecosystems that encourage unprecedented growth, KEZAD Group is a key strategic enabler of Abu Dhabi’s vision for the diversification of its economy.

KEZAD Group’s vital infrastructure and services span 12 economic zones (located in Abu Dhabi City, Al Ain City and Al Dhafra Region) covering a total area of 550km2 and including more than 40 staff accommodation complexes under Sdeira Group.

KEZAD Group provides strategic market access, lower operating costs, and ease of doing business to more than 2,000 investors from 17 key industrial sectors. KEZAD Group’s ecosystem provides world-class transportation infrastructure with multimodal connectivity, 100 percent foreign ownership, 100 percent repatriation of capital and profit, the potential for duty-free trade within the region, and advanced technology platforms.