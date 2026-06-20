Abu Dhabi, UAE: Silal Group, the UAE’s leading agri-food and technology group, has announced a strategic collaboration with Dutch agricultural consultancy, Delphy, which aims to contribute to elevating the UAE’s agricultural sector by designing, developing, and delivering advanced training and capacity-building programs over an initial five-year period.

Held in the presence of Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, the partnership was formalized during a signing ceremony in the Netherlands.

Designed to bridge the gap between cutting-edge agricultural science and practical field applications, the cooperation will focus on specialized training in both open-field and protected-crop cultivation, such as advanced greenhouse and hydroponic systems.

Dr. Shamal Mohammed, CEO of Innovation Oasis, said: “At Silal Group, our ongoing efforts to strengthen local capabilities align with our commitment to ensuring excellence and long-term growth of the UAE’s food and agriculture industry. Our partnership with Delphy allows us to harness international practices to address domestic challenges, empowering Emirati talent and farmers through comprehensive training and strategic knowledge transfer. By providing the necessary tools and insights, this initiative contributes significantly to building a resilient, sustainable, and profitable food production sector in the UAE.”

Beyond technical agronomy, it further addresses essential commercial foundations, including feasibility studies, sustainable business models, and commercialization strategies to ensure the long-term economic viability of local farming operations across the UAE.

Arnoud van Boven, Managing Partner of Delphy, mentioned: “Silal Group and Delphy share the same vision on development of the horticultural sector. Key in our approach is knowledge. We create new knowledge on the challenges farmers globally face. Silal Group’s Innovation Oasis and Delphy Research Centres will work together to serve the farmers in UAE and neighbouring countries on solving urgent issues on food security and farmers’ income. Together with Silal Group, we will increase the knowledge infrastructure in the UAE.”

The partnership represents a significant milestone for the future of the UAE’s food and agriculture landscape. By investing in world-class training and education, Silal Group contributes to the UAE’s National Food Security Strategy 2051, reinforcing its position as a leading global hub for agritech innovation.

About Silal

Silal Group was established in September 2020 to diversify food sources and stimulate manufacturing and distribution in the agri-food sectors in the UAE and beyond. Silal’s mandate includes managing procurement programs and strategic foodstuff stocks. The company also executes specialized knowledge transfer programs on desert farming techniques and devises research and development projects.

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