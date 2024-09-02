Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates — Silal, the UAE’s leading food and technology company, has entered into an agreement to acquire a majority stake in Al Bakrawe Holding, a leading regional importer, exporter and distributor of fresh fruits and vegetables based out of the UAE.

The acquisition makes Silal one of the UAE's largest and most innovative suppliers of fresh produce. Al Bakrawe’s global sourcing network complements Silal’s extensive sourcing network of local farms, allowing Silal to provide a broad basket of high-quality fruit and vegetable products all year round. The transaction underscores Silal’s commitment to being the supplier of choice to wholesalers, retailers, and food service clients in the region.

Established in 2002 in the UAE, Al Bakrawe Holding has grown into one of the region's largest distributors of fruits and vegetables, handling over 49,000 twenty-foot equivalents (TEUs) annually. Al Bakrawe supplies most of the UAE’s retailers and wholesalers with over 150 varieties of fresh produce sourced from more than 550 suppliers in over 50 countries, serving over 650 customers in 20 markets worldwide. Over the years, Al Bakrawe has established significant partnerships with major retail chains in the UAE and is a distributor of renowned international brands.

The acquisition is Silal's third of its kind, following the acquisition of majority stakes in SAFCO International, which specializes in distributing food and beverages in the UAE, and Sherwood, the country's leading distributor of agricultural products and pest management solutions.

Salmeen Alameri, Chief Executive Officer of Silal, said: “Entering into this agreement with Al Bakrawe Holding marks a significant milestone for Silal as we expand our footprint in the fresh produce market. This strategic acquisition strengthens our regional presence and enhances our ability to deliver the highest quality products to our consumers. By integrating Al Bakrawe Holding's robust supply chain capabilities and leveraging their extensive industry expertise, we have strengthened our position to address the growing demands of our market, underscoring our unwavering ambitions toward a sustainable food ecosystem, prioritizing quality, reliability and innovation. We look forward to the opportunities this acquisition will present as we continue to set new standards in the industry.”

Ammar Bakri, Group Chief Executive Officer of Al Bakrawe Holding, said: “We are pleased to announce our collaboration with Silal, a company that shares our vision for innovation and excellence in the food sector. This partnership enhances our supply chain capabilities and expands our market reach, allowing us to continue providing our customers with the highest quality fresh produce while contributing to developing a sustainable food ecosystem in the UAE and the region.”

* Completion of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

About Silal

Silal is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy. Silal was established in September 2020 to diversify sources of food products and stimulate the local agriculture and food ecosystem. Silal’s mandates include managing procurement programs and strategic foodstuff stocks. The company also executes specialized knowledge transfer programs on desert farming techniques and devises research and development projects.

For more information, please visit: silal.ae

About Al Bakrawe Holding

For over 20 years, Al Bakrawe Holding has been synonymous with quality and excellence. Our unwavering commitment to delivering superior products and services has earned us the prestigious title of the number one retailer in our sector. Our journey is marked by relentless growth and innovation, as we expand our reach across the GCC, Middle East, North Africa, and Asia through our specialized export services.

