Dubai, UAE: Sikanta Developments – one of Dubai’s emerging real estate innovators – has announced the launch of its flagship project, Myra Residences, a distinctive collection of 64 premium homes nestled in the heart of Dubai South.

Blending elegance, comfort, and a strong sense of community, Myra sets a new benchmark in boutique living, offering a thoughtfully curated mix of studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom residences, designed to elevate everyday life through architectural finesse and lush surroundings.

Every detail at Myra has been shaped with purpose – from interconnected swimming pools and tropical landscaping to beautifully designed living spaces by renowned architects. This modern sanctuary invites residents to unwind in nature while enjoying seamless access to the city’s vibrant lifestyle.

Located minutes from Expo City, District 2020, and the future Al Maktoum International Airport – poised to be the world’s largest – Myra offers unmatched accessibility. Surrounded by schools, shopping centres, and logistics hubs, residents enjoy the convenience of a fully integrated ecosystem.

Backed by an ambitious infrastructure vision, Dubai South is fast becoming a magnet for investment, growth, and global opportunity. It boasts an expansive footprint of 145 sq km, a projected population of one million, and a 2032 timeline for full airport operation.

“As Dubai continues to flourish – welcoming 5.8 million residents by 2040 and driving AED 761 billion in real estate transactions in 2024 – Myra Residences offers investors up to 7% rental yields, zero capital gains tax, and a place in one of the world’s top five fastest-growing cities,” commented Mohan Dass Saini – Founder & Managing Director, Sikanta Developments

“With its thoughtful design, we believe Myra shows that true luxury lies in the details that transform everyday living into an extraordinary experience."

About Sikanta Developments

Sikanta Developments is a Dubai-based real estate company specialising in high quality, design-led residential spaces that reflect serenity, sophistication, and timeless appeal. Founded on deep global construction expertise, Sikanta brings a visionary approach to luxury living in the UAE. The company is committed to sustainable, LEED-certified development, architectural excellence, and ERP-powered operational efficiency – tailoring each project to contemporary lifestyles and meaningful community integration The company continues to deliver sophisticated sanctuaries with integrity, innovation, and a customer first ethos.