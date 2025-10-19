Siemens Mobility’s ‘Diamond Sponsorship’ follows the announcement of the expanded office presence in Riyadh

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: During this week’s Saudi International Rail 2025 exhibition, Siemens Mobility will showcase how its end-to-end portfolio can help advance Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 transport goals, supporting the expansion of the high-speed, metro, and freight networks while accelerating sustainable mobility across the Kingdom, all presented under the motto "Transform Mobility in Saudi Arabia”.

Siemens Mobility is a Diamond Sponsor of the exhibition, taking place on 19-20 October at Roshin Front in Riyadh. The event is designed to connect railway operators, reveal the latest innovations in the railway and transportation industry, and drive cooperation between international transportation providers and local companies.

Today, high-speed rail is transforming Saudi and regional connectivity by enabling fast, reliable, sustainable public transport that enriches tourism and boosts trade. Large-scale rail programs are already acting as national development engines across the Middle East. Saudi Arabia has set clear targets to double the transport and logistics sector's contribution to GDP and expand the national railway network by over 50%, positioning the Kingdom as a global logistics hub under Vision 2030.

Building on a long track record in the Kingdom, Siemens Mobility has contributed to major projects, including the GCC’s first ETCS Level 1 solution between Riyadh and Dammam, the Haramain High-Speed Railway, the Al Mashaaer Al Mugaddassah Metro Line, and the delivery of the Riyadh Metro’s Red and Blue lines.

During the Saudi Rail event, Siemens Mobility will present a Saudi-focused lineup drawn from its latest regional demonstrations. Léon Soulier, CEO of Middle East & Africa at Siemens Mobility, will be attending alongside Frank Hagemeier, CEO of Siemens Mobility for Saudi Arabia, who is one of the conference speakers. The company’s presence will include demos of the Velaro Novo high-speed platform, Railigent X for intelligent asset management, ATO over ETCS, Signaling X, Trainguard MT, and Siemens Xcelerator for open, modular digitalization.

Frank Hagemeier, CEO of Siemens Mobility for Saudi Arabia, said: "We are here to help operators add capacity rapidly and sustainably, with digital systems that increase safety, raise reliability, lower lifecycle costs, and improve the passenger experience. With our expanded local presence in Riyadh and a growing partner ecosystem, we are ready to support the Kingdom's next wave of projects in line with Vision 2030.”

The company’s participation in Saudi Rail follows the announcement of a recently expanded office in Riyadh, reinforcing its proximity to customers, enabling in-country value and talent development, and supporting the delivery of local mega-projects. This follows the appointment of Frank Hagemeier as CEO of Siemens Mobility for Saudi Arabia in 2024.

Globally, over 30,000 Siemens Mobility trains and locomotives are in operation by 500 customers across more than 100 countries, transporting passengers over one billion kilometers daily – a testament to the scale and expertise the company brings to Saudi Arabia's rail transformation.

Siemens Mobility can be found at booth H1-G20 at Saudi International Rail.

For further information about Siemens Mobility, please check: www.siemens.com/mobility

About Siemens Mobility

Siemens Mobility is a separately managed company of Siemens AG. As a leader in intelligent transport solutions for more than 175 years, Siemens Mobility is constantly innovating its portfolio. Its core areas include rolling stock, rail automation and electrification, a comprehensive software portfolio, turnkey systems as well as related services. With digital products and solutions, Siemens Mobility is enabling mobility operators worldwide to make infrastructure intelligent, increase value sustainably over the entire lifecycle, enhance passenger experience and guarantee availability. In fiscal year 2024, which ended on September 30, 2024, Siemens Mobility posted revenue of €11.4 billion and employed around 41,900 people worldwide. Further information is available at: www.siemens.com/mobility