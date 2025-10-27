Riyadh – Siemens Healthineers, a leading global medical technology company, will participate in the 8th edition of Global Health Exhibition and Congress, the largest healthcare trade show in Saudi Arabia with a growing impact across the entire region. From October 27 –30 at Riyadh Exhibition & Convention Center - Malham, Saudi Arabia, the company will present their entire portfolio in diagnostic imaging, cancer care and value-added services in Hall 3 - Booth No. H3.B40. Additionally, and for the first time in the Middle East, the company will take attendees on a tour across the company’s laboratory operations on a designated booth in the laboratory section in Hall 5 - H5.H50.

Bjoern Bodenstein, Managing Director of Siemens Healthineers Saudi Arabia states that “Under the slogan of this year’s Global Health Exhibition “Invest in Health”, we will focus on highlighting how partnerships and collaboration between key stakeholders in the Kingdom are proving to be key to a successful healthcare transformation in alignment with Saudi 2030 Vision. We will continue to support the initiative, bringing our strengths to the table in fostering a dynamic healthcare infrastructure for collaboration, co-creation and acceleration of healthcare innovation and to build a future-ready healthcare workforce.”

In a major step towards this overarching objective, Siemens Healthineers is unveiling their new SHIFT Innovation Center Riyadh during the exhibition’s Leader’s Summit, bringing the company’s global innovation ecosystem to the heart of Saudi Arabia. Serving as a hub for local and international experts, startups, and healthcare leaders, the center will drive new ideas, digital solutions, and scientific partnerships that directly support Saudi Vision 2030. By combining local expertise with Siemens Healthineers’ global innovation network, the SHIFT Innovation Center helps empower talent and advances sustainable transformation across the Kingdom.

On the booth, visitors can explore and experience some of the latest innovations across multiple disciplines, including immersive 3D virtual experiences. These interactive demonstrations allow guests to step into real clinical scenarios, showcasing how Siemens Healthineers’ digital technologies are transforming diagnosis, treatment planning, and patient engagement.

As a physical highlight, attendees will get firsthand experience of The MAGNETOM Flow.70, a next-generation sustainable 1.5T MRI system with low power consumption and reduced liquid helium need of only 0.7 liters, enhancing patient comfort, streamlining workflows, and delivering precise results with reduced examination times. Another future-forward exhibit accessible to attendees will be a model of the Biograph Trinion scanner, a future-forward, high-performance PET/CT system, featuring exceptional time-of-flight performance and superior small-lesion detectability, delivering highly accurate diagnoses with minimized radiation exposure.

Visitors to the Siemens Healthineers Laboratory Diagnostics booth in Hall 5 will experience how human-centered engineering, automation, and AI are transforming laboratory operations, reducing manual work so professionals can focus more on meaningful human work and patient care. Featured exhibits include the Atellica HEMA 530 and Atellica 580 hematology systems, the CN-3000 coagulation analyzer, and point-of-care testing solutions, demonstrating seamless integration and efficiency across diagnostics.

“At Siemens Healthineers, our mission is to bring quality healthcare to more people, sustainably. At this year’s Global Health Exhibition, we are proud to showcase how our laboratory innovations are helping lab professionals deliver faster, more reliable results, ultimately supporting better patient outcomes," said Vishnu Lakhotia, Head of Laboratory Diagnostics for Siemens Healthineers Middle East and Africa.

Siemens Healthineers pioneers breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. Sustainably. The company is a global provider of healthcare equipment, solutions and services, with activities in more than 180 countries and direct representation in more than 70. The group comprises Siemens Healthineers AG, listed as SHL in Frankfurt, Germany, and its subsidiaries. As a leading medical technology company, Siemens Healthineers is committed to improving access to healthcare for underserved communities worldwide and is striving to overcome the most threatening diseases. The company is principally active in the areas of imaging, diagnostics, cancer care and minimally invasive therapies, augmented by digital technology and artificial intelligence. In fiscal 2024, which ended on September 30, 2024, Siemens Healthineers had approximately 72,000 employees worldwide and generated revenue of around €22.4 billion. Further information is available at www.siemens-healthineers.com.

