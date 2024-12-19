Cairo, Egypt – Siemens Healthineers, a leading global medical technology company, has participated in the 3rd Egyptian International Radiology Conference, held from December 18th to December 20th, 2024, at Royal Maxim Palace Kempinski, New Cairo. Marking its third consecutive year of participation in this essential event, the company continues underscoring its role as a strategic partner to Egypt’s Ministry of Health and Population and reaffirming its commitment to advancing and supporting the healthcare sector in Egypt through innovation and strategic partnerships.

In this year’s edition, Siemens Healthineers showcased a comprehensive portfolio of innovative solutions, including the latest advancements in radiology and medical imaging, cancer treatment solutions, AI integration, and digital solutions. These technologies enhance diagnostic accuracy, expedite medical decision-making, and improve healthcare services, aligning with the company’s mission to make high-quality, sustainable healthcare accessible to everyone, everywhere.

During the conference, H.E. Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Minister of Health and Population, visited Siemens Healthineers Egypt’s booth, where the company has showcased its efforts in establishing and operating the first of its kind Radiology Simulation Lab in Ismailia for training on CT and MRI technologies, in MENA region and Africa. In addition, Siemens Healthineers has highlighted its role in launching various training programs within the Lab, underscoring its commitment to empowering and upskilling healthcare professionals, fostering innovation, and actively contributing to sustainable development and the advancement of Egypt's healthcare sector.

During the 3rd Egyptian International Radiology Conference, and as part of its participation, Siemens Healthineers has collaborated with the General Department of Radiology (GDR) to relaunch the "Know Your Number" initiative. This marks its second launch in the Middle East, following its successful debut a few months ago at the Global Congress on Population, Health, and Development (PHDC'24), hosted by the Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population. The initiative aims to raise awareness of liver health and facilitate early detection of fatty liver disease using the ACUSON Sequoia ultrasound system equipped with Ultrasound-Derived Fat Fraction (UDFF) technology, offering precise, non-invasive assessments. The program also emphasizes the importance of regular check-ups and adopting healthier lifestyles to mitigate liver-related health risks. The first phase of the initiative screened over 300 individuals, motivating them to take proactive steps toward better health.

Amro Kandil, Managing Director of Siemens Healthineers Egypt, highlighted the significance of this conference, stating: "Our participation in the 3rd Egyptian International Radiology Conference reaffirms our dedication to shaping the future of healthcare in Egypt and the region. We aim to enhance the access to healthcare, boost the efficiency, and empower Egypt’s medical sector. It’s an honor to collaborate once again with the General Department of Radiology to expand the impact of the ‘Know Your Number’ initiative. Our active participations and initiatives reflect our dedication to innovation, increasing health awareness, and delivering cutting-edge solutions in the healthcare sector in Egypt, in line with its Vision 2030.”

Siemens Healthineers' ongoing collaboration with the Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population highlights its strategic role in supporting the nation's healthcare priorities. By combining advanced technology with meaningful partnerships, the company aims to improve patient outcomes, enhance the efficiency of healthcare professionals, and create a lasting, positive impact on the lives of patients and the broader community.

Siemens Healthineers pioneers breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. Sustainably. The company is a global provider of healthcare equipment, solutions and services, with activities in more than 180 countries and direct representation in more than 70. The group comprises Siemens Healthineers AG, listed as SHL in Frankfurt, Germany, and its subsidiaries. As a leading medical technology company, Siemens Healthineers is committed to improving access to healthcare for underserved communities worldwide and is striving to overcome the most threatening diseases. The company is principally active in the areas of imaging, diagnostics, cancer care and minimally invasive therapies, augmented by digital technology and artificial intelligence. In fiscal 2024, which ended on September 30, 2024, Siemens Healthineers had approximately 72,000 employees worldwide and generated revenue of around €22.4 billion. Further information is available at www.siemens-healthineers.com.