The medical technology company takes visitors on a voyage of discovery across the healthcare industry, shedding light on access to healthcare and patient pathways

Dubai: Siemens Healthineers, a global leader in medical technology, is participating at the highly anticipated Arab Health, taking place from 29 January to 1 February 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Center. The exhibition is a premier platform in the Middle East, bringing together industry leaders from around the world to network and to address global and local healthcare challenges, expecting to bring together 3,450 exhibitors and 110,000 professionals across 180 participating countries.

Visitors will be able to experience Siemens Healthineers comprehensive portfolio of equipment and solutions on their extensive 320+ sqm booth at S1.D10 in Sheikh Saeed Hall 1, including cancer care solutions with Varian, a Siemens Healthineers Company. Attendees can expect to explore new releases in the Middle East of ground breaking innovations in Computed Tomography, Magnetic Resonance, Mammography, Ultrasound and Laboratory Solutions.

"As pioneers in medical technology and with our history, Siemens Healthineers is actively shaping the future of healthcare. As one of the industry leaders in innovation, we look forward to introducing our latest breakthroughs in medical imaging, cancer care and laboratory diagnostics to the market and exhibition visitors”, said Vivek Kanade, Managing Director Siemens Healthineers Middle East & Africa.

Siemens Healthineers is not just presenting products; it's taking attendees on a comprehensive journey through the healthcare environment, with focus areas Access to Care, Cancer Care, Women’s Health, workflow solutions, and the imaging value chain. With accessibility of care being one of the most pressing global challenges in healthcare, Siemens Healthineers will present their spoke-hub concept of an automated drone delivery for blood sample transportation, revolutionizing healthcare coverage in rural areas, as recently piloted in a controlled study in Kenya. "The pilot program for a drone delivery service for blood samples, in collaboration with our technology partner Wingcopter, is a testament to our commitment to creating forward-looking, impactful partnerships and overcoming infrastructural challenges and thus improving enhanced access to care." Kanade added.

Highlights on the showfloor

For the first time in the Middle East, Siemens Healthineers will unveil the SOMATOM Pro.Pulse, a state-of-the-art Dual Source Computed Tomography system, enhancing scanning experience across multiple specialties while presenting a cost-efficient solution with access to the technology, even for smaller facilities due to reduced space requirement. Also making it’s Middle East debut is the Magnetom Free.Max, a virtually helium-free Magnetic Resonance scanner with ultra-compact footprint and 80cm wide bore, providing access to a larger group of patients and showcasing the company’s commitment to sustainable operations.

As one in eight women suffer from breast cancer, Siemens Healthineers take the next step into the future of breast cancer detection, displaying the next-gen 3D mammography The Mammomat B. brilliant, which aims to facilitate and accelerate early diagnosis, while removing inconclusive results to enhance patient experience. Another spotlight will be set on the latest Ultrasound upgrade to their portfolio, the ACUSON Origin, a groundbreaking cardiac ultrasound system, set to redefine cardiovascular imaging. With seamless integration of state-of-the-art AI technology, it offers unparalleled diagnostic accuracy, providing clinicians with real-time insights that enhance patient care.

