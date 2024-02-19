Abu Dhabi: Siemens Energy has inaugurated a global innovation center at Khalifa University of Science and Technology in Abu Dhabi, as part of its efforts to accelerate the journey to net zero in the region and globally. The center will develop new partnerships, technologies and co-create research opportunities, hereby promoting knowledge transfer, capacity building, and employment prospects.

The Innovation Center will provide a dedicated workforce for focused execution of Siemens Energy’s Research & Development projects and make best use of the company’s regional partnering ecosystems, including external funding opportunities, academia, start-ups, and industrial partners.

Located within Khalifa University’s Sas Al Nakhl Campus, the Siemens Energy Abu Dhabi Innovation Center was established in partnership with Khalifa University and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) - the government agency responsible for supporting the growth of Abu Dhabi's economy by attracting innovative companies in high-growth economic sectors aligned with the Emirate's long-term vision. Abu Dhabi’s attractive investment environment, enabling regulations, stability and security, access to talent, livability, cutting-edge infrastructure, and connectivity make it an ideal location for the Innovation Center.

Abu Dhabi has also made an unwavering commitment to its climate change strategy which is evident in its projected 22% reduction in carbon emissions by 2027. This ambitious goal strengthens the Emirate's position as a key player in regional sustainability efforts. Recently, and in line with the UAE’s Net Zero commitment, Abu Dhabi’s Department of Energy (DoE), ADIO and Masdar, signed a trilateral agreement to accelerate the hydrogen economy in Abu Dhabi. By connecting production centers, offtakes, and H2 storage across the UAE, the collaboration provides a landmark opportunity to deploy shared hydrogen infrastructure that generates economies of scale and creates a world-class production and export hub for clean hydrogen and its derivatives, enabling further decarbonization of hard-to-abate sectors.

In addition to supporting knowledge transfer and developing new commercial solutions, the Innovation Center will strengthen specialized skillsets and aims to create 75 high-skilled jobs in Abu Dhabi by 2025. Siemens Energy will also offer at least 6 internships annually to students from Abu Dhabi universities, of which 50% will be Emiratis.

The inauguration of the Innovation Center was attended by H.E. Homaid Al Shimmari, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees at Khalifa University, Deputy Group CEO and Chief Corporate & Human Capital Officer, Mubadala; H.E. Anas Al Barguthi, Chief Operating Officer, ADQ – Abu Dhabi Development Holding Company; Professor Dr Mohamed Baniyas, Higher Education Advisor & Director of Commission for Academic Accreditation, Ministry of Education; and Ambassador Alexander Schoenfelder, German Embassy.

Dr. Fahad Al Yafei, Chief Technology Officer of Siemens Energy Technology and Innovation Center in Abu Dhabi, said: “To accelerate decarbonization we need to leverage partnership and innovation. As one of four globally, this Abu Dhabi-based Siemens Energy Innovation Center, in collaboration with ADIO and Khalifa University, will enable us to leverage the rich industrial ecosystem in Abu Dhabi as well as the wider Middle East. Together, we will work with customers, startups, academia, as well as public and private companies to develop and commercialize new technologies that will make a meaningful contribution to reaching Net Zero as soon as possible,” said XXX, XXXX, at Siemens Energy.

Badr Al-Olama, Director General of ADIO, said: “We are proud to be partnering with Siemens Energy to accelerate the journey to net zero in the UAE and beyond. Decarbonization is a global challenge, one that requires true collaboration and a joint effort to tackle. As Abu Dhabi continues to spearhead key sustainability-focused initiatives, the new Siemens Energy Innovation Center will unlock opportunities across the UAE and the regional ecosystem, driving innovative solutions towards global energy transition.”

Professor Sir John O’Reilly, President, Khalifa University of Science and Technology, said: “We are delighted to join with Siemens Energy and ADIO to inaugurate the Innovation Center - Abu Dhabi at our SAN Campus, to develop UAE’s human capital, offer internships, advance technology developments, and create high-skilled jobs. This partnership, bringing together a consistently top-ranked research-intensive institution and innovation focused university, and a global industry leader in energy technology and ADIO, the government hub supporting investment in Abu Dhabi, is designed to promote efficient energy solutions through research translation and associated talent development, advancing innovation in decarbonization and sustainability. This Center will contribute to developing solutions to energy challenges and at the same time embed yet further our culture of research, innovation, and enterprise.”

Plans for the Siemens Energy Innovation center were formally initiated in October 2022. In November 2022, on the sidelines of Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC), plans were accelerated when Khalifa University and Siemens Energy signed a ‘teaming agreement’ to provide a dedicated location for the Innovation Center at the university’s campus.

The Abu Dhabi location marks Siemens Energy’s fourth global Innovation Center, with the others located in Berlin, Orlando, and Shenzhen. These innovation centers provide Siemens Energy with the ability to improve the speed and efficiency of technology deployment and target innovation efforts where they will have the greatest impact.

Highlighting the importance of innovation in the energy transition, it is estimated that up to 45% of all emissions savings in 2050 will come from technologies that have not yet reached the market. Siemens Energy’s innovation strategy focuses on changing this by transforming ideas into reality and creating an ecosystem in which the technologies with the greatest potential to drive the energy transition will flourish. This is achieved by building our capabilities through R&D and co-creating with partners to unlock synergies and find new solutions to problems.

Siemens Energy is one of the world’s leading energy technology companies. The company works with its customers and partners on energy systems for the future, thus supporting the transition to a more sustainable world. With its portfolio of products, solutions and services, Siemens Energy covers almost the entire energy value chain – from power and heat generation and transmission to storage. The portfolio includes conventional and renewable energy technology, such as gas and steam turbines, hybrid power plants operated with hydrogen, and power generators and transformers.

Its wind power subsidiary Siemens Gamesa makes Siemens Energy a global market leader for renewable energies. An estimated one-sixth of the electricity generated worldwide is based on technologies from Siemens Energy. Siemens Energy employs around 97,000 people worldwide in more than 90 countries and generated revenue of €31 billion in fiscal year 2023. www.siemens-energy.com

About ADIO

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) enables local, regional and international investors to thrive and grow in the UAE capital through its close collaboration with government partners, sovereign investors, and national champions.

ADIO is Abu Dhabi's premier platform that empowers the private sector to grow, partner and compete globally by providing access to growth opportunities, strategic partnerships and new markets across key sectors that range from real estate and infrastructure, to industries and agribusiness, enhancing the nation’s investment in talent, innovation and sustainability.

With a growing network of global offices, investors can contact ADIO by visiting its head office in Abu Dhabi or international offices located in Beijing, Frankfurt, London, New York, Paris, San Francisco, Seoul, and Tel Aviv.

Visit https://www.investinabudhabi.gov.ae for more information.

About Khalifa University of Science and Technology

Khalifa University of Science and Technology, the UAE’s top-ranked research-intensive institution, focuses on developing world leaders and critical thinkers in science, engineering and health science. The world-class university endeavors to be a catalyst to the growth of Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s rapidly developing knowledge economy as an education destination of choice and a global leader among widely acknowledged international universities.

For more information, please visit: http://www.ku.ac.ae/