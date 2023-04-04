Siemens to deliver instructional training in the field of process instrumentation with a focus on quality instruction and new teaching methods and concepts.

This agreement aligns with Egypt’s strategic plan to improve its water supply to best serve a more sustainable water domain

Siemens Egypt signs the first training agreement with Techno Meter Group (TMG) specialized in process instrumentation relating to all measuring devices for water and sanitation solutions at TMG’s training center. Under this agreement, Siemens will share its capacity and caliber building expertise in the field of process instrumentation to improve human specialized skills by educating and qualifying TMG’s technical staff with Siemens training courses and programs to achieve optimal operational performance.

Additionally, Siemens will develop and deliver the required instructional training programs and materials, practical learning activities, general program standards, testing materials, training know-how, as well as exchange of instructors and administrators if needed.

Techno Meter Group is a leading Egyptian Company with a large portfolio in designing, producing, and distributing measurement and control equipment in the Egyptian market for a number of diverse industries including irrigation, water and wastewater, electricity, and oil and gas.

“We are happy to partner with Techno Meter Group (TMG) to establish the first training center for process instrumentation in Egypt,” said Mostafa El-Bagoury, Siemens Egypt CEO. “With our agreement with TMG, we look forward to developing the required human skills in Egypt and elevate the specialized technical and engineering skills to best serve a more sustainable water domain.”

“Techno Meter Group (TMG) and Siemens have an extended and fruitful relation for over 20 years. Together, we were able to achieve a remarkable track record in many sectors including water, wastewater, and management systems of water stations and networks, as well as smart metering” said Mr. Mohamed Ewida, CEO of TMG. “Our long-standing relationship is witnessing a new milestone, by signing the training center agreement to serve different sectors, in addition to the Arab and African region. This agreement also underscores the importance of human development, keeping up with the world class advanced technologies and state of the art solutions.”

“I was honored to sign a new training agreement covering process instrumentation and automation with Techno Meter Group. The training agreement aims to use the experiences of the two companies to create a regional training center for the Middle East and Africa, focusing on the Egyptian market,” said Wael Omar, Siemens Egypt Vice President of Digital Industries.

Achieving sustainable water management requires a multidisciplinary and holistic approach in which technical, environmental, economic elements are addressed. To that, TMG’s technical engineers will use Siemens process instrumentation training in the water domain to gain the knowledge and expertise necessary to ensure operations run as safely and efficiently as possible. The scheduled trainings will also include quality instructions, training of instructors, as well as the introduction of new teaching methods and concepts, methods for the integration of theoretical and hands-on learning, occupational standardization, and certification of instructors and students.