Siemens is enabling an Internet of Things (IoT), digital transformation and innovation ecosystem by deploying the Siemens’ industrial IoT in-kingdom cloud in Saudi Arabia

Siemens and DETASAD collaboration will help to reduce the time to market, help to guarantee data sovereignty and streamline the IoT solutions for governments and enterprises

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Siemens today announced that it is working with leading information and communications technology services and solutions provider, Detecon Al Saudia Co. (DETASAD), to bring the power of Siemens’ industrial IoT (IIoT) as a service solution to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The collaboration will help streamline the process for governments and enterprises when sourcing an IoT solution in Saudi Arabia by deploying Siemens’ IIoT cloud and edge services, applications and solutions in DETASAD’s data centre, located in Riyadh.

The DETASAD and Siemens’ industrial IoT in-kingdom Cloud will address the Communications, Space & Technology Commission data sovereignty and cybersecurity regulations to provide a first of a kind industrial IoT service and ecosystem for the region. By combining the real world of automation and operational technology (OT) with the digital world of information technology (IT), enterprises can make data-supported decisions, enabling a faster time to market along with the Saudi regulations related to data security and compliance.

“Siemens’ industrial IoT will help to unlock the potential of IoT and digitalization for Industry 4.0, smart cities and innovative applications for artificial intelligence to our customers in Saudi Arabia, making it more accessible and more readily available,” said Ahmad Hawsawi, CEO of Siemens in Saudi Arabia. “By working with a local specialist like DETASAD, we’re able to offer a one-stop shop infrastructure for all customers, with local resources to design, develop, build and offer innovative use cases and solutions to help our region achieve the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals.”

President and CEO of DETASAD, Felix Wass said: “We are proud to announce our collaboration with Siemens. We are working together to bring a completely new experience and industrial IoT ecosystem to the Saudi market. Our platform is fully compliant with Saudi data sovereignty legislative requirements as further validated by Class C cloud license and our leading National Cybersecurity Authority’s compliance score. Looking forward to working with our partners and customers to provide a unique #MadeInSaudi IoT solution portfolio unlocking value.”

Wass concluded: “This is a unique value proposition in terms of business case, speed of deployment, connectivity integration and convenience, which will help to positively transform the perception of IoT as a challenging and largely CAPEX driven investment.”

About DETASAD

With its strong business capabilities and wide coverage, DETASAD stands out as one of the leading innovative solution providers in Saudi Arabia. First Saudi company to export cloud technology to Pakistan and recently launched #SaudiMade Public Cloud "DETACLOUD" and Class C certified Cloud Provider from CST. Among all cloud providers, DETASAD had the highest NCA score (ECC: 95+%, CCC: 94.5+%). DETASAD has fully complied with ISAE, ISO27x, PCI and other compliances.

A committed enabler of #vision2030, we provide hybrid physical-virtual solutions that support a full digital transformation journey. For more information, please visit: www.detasad.com.