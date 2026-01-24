​​​​​Muscat - Sidrah, the youth leadership program dedicated for Omani women, honored 90 participants in its fourth edition for successfully completing the program, marking the largest cohort to date. The conclusion ceremony was held under the patronage of Her Highness Sayyida Hujaija Al Said, and reflected the importance of initiatives that strengthen youth leadership, civic participation, and women’s role in shaping Oman’s future.

Co-designed and delivered by Lahunna Oman in collaboration with Outward Bound Oman, Sidrah 4.0 brought together immersive outdoor learning, knowledge sharing sessions, online courses, group mentoring, and professional coaching across a five-month journey for participants aged 20-35. During Sidrah 4.0, participants volunteered with 20+ community organizations, supporting initiatives across education, entrepreneurship, youth development, wellness, and environmental responsibility.

Abdulwahid Mohamed Al Murshidi, Chief Executive Officer, Sohar International, said, “Supporting young Omani women at critical stages of their personal and professional development is not merely an investment in individuals, but in the resilience and dynamism of our society as a whole. When women are equipped with confidence, clarity of purpose, and the capacity to lead with integrity, the impact extends well beyond careers to communities and the national economy. We believe that the private sector has a responsibility to actively champion structured development platforms that prepare the youth to navigate an increasingly complex and competitive landscape. At Sohar International, our engagement with initiatives such as Sidrah reflects a deliberate, long-term approach to value creation, grounded in the conviction that sustainable progress is achieved by enabling people to realize their potential and contribute meaningfully to Oman’s future.”

“Sidrah nurtures the mindset, character, and dedication of young women aspiring to lead with purpose,” said Shatha Salim Al Maskiry, Founder of Lahunna Oman. “This cohort leaves with renewed confidence and a deeper conviction in their ability to drive lasting change in society.”

Eng. Ali Al Lawati, Chief People & Technology Officer at OQ said: “At OQ, we regard the development of the next generation of Omani leaders, particularly women, as both a duty and a responsibility, rooted in our vision to support national talent in line with Oman Vision 2040. Sidrah embodies this commitment by combining education, training and capability-building pathways to prepare young Omani women to contribute meaningfully to their communities, serve the nation, and help shape its future.”

Feedback from participants highlighted growth in leadership readiness, resilience, collaboration, and career confidence. They reported a deepened sense of skill, knowledge, and satisfaction with the program, reflecting its impact on their personal and professional development.

“As delivery partners, we see the impact of outdoor experiential learning in strengthening resilience, teamwork, and self-belief,” said Andrew Hill, Outward Bound Oman’s Executive Director. “It is always inspiring to witness participants grow through challenge, reflection, and contribution.”

With this cohort, 257 women successfully completed the program across four editions, representing diverse academic and professional interests and governorates across Oman. Alumnae have gone on to lead community initiatives, launch businesses, and pursue purposeful careers that contribute to national development. The program is supported by OQ, Sohar International, Oman Shell and SABCO Media and is aligned with Oman Vision 2040 through its focus on building human capacity, and community contribution.

About Sidrah:

Sidrah is an innovative leadership program designed to prepare young Omani women to meet the challenges of the future with confidence and skill. Co-designed and delivered by Lahunna Oman in collaboration with Outward Bound Oman, it offers a multifaceted curriculum that includes outdoor expeditions, personalized coaching, and cutting-edge e-learning. Sidrah fosters the development of a new generation of female leaders committed to making a significant impact in Oman and the world at large.

About Lahunna Oman:

Lahunna Oman champions Omani women across their many roles in society, from homemaking to professional careers. Known for genuine storytelling and purposeful advocacy, Lahunna connects a growing network of Omani professionals who support women’s ambitions, skills development, and participation in national progress. Through award winning initiatives such as the Sidrah Youth Leadership Program, the financial literacy courses Rialy and Maliyat, the Ma7al’ha project, and most recently Wijdan for job readiness, Lahunna continues to create practical pathways for women to contribute to Oman’s future.

About Outward Bound Oman:

Outward Bound Oman, a not-for-profit educational foundation established by ministerial decision, is a member of the global Outward Bound network that began in 1941. Utilizing the rugged mountains and expansive deserts of Oman, OBO's courses instill valuable life, educational, and work skills in people from diverse backgrounds. With the support of generous partners, OBO offers adventurous and challenging outdoor learning programs that foster confidence, effectiveness, and capability in young individuals, preparing them for academic and professional success. Additionally, OBO provides specialized training and professional development for leading companies in the region, alongside tailored leadership and team-building courses.