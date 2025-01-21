Muscat – Sidrah 3.0, a transformative six-month youth leadership development program for Omani women aged 20 to 35, celebrated the graduation of 61 participants from nine governorates. This milestone event, hosted at the National Bank of Oman and held under the esteemed patronage of Omani businesswomen and Chairperson of the Board of Directors of National Bank of Oman, Sheikha Amal bint Suhail Bahwan, highlights Sidrah’s growing impact in nurturing leadership, and promoting social responsibility.

“It is truly inspiring to witness the remarkable development of our participants. They have transformed into highly vibrant women, equipped with the growth and entrepreneurial mindsets to make a meaningful impact in their community.” said Shatha bint Salim Al Maskiry, Founder of Lahunna Oman. “This journey also sets a powerful example for future generations of female leaders.”

Co-developed by Lahunna Oman and Outward Bound Oman, Sidrah 3.0 aligns with Oman Vision 2040 by inspiring participants to become changemakers in their communities and contributors to the nation’s economic diversification goals. The program unfolded in two dynamic phases.

The first phase featured a six-day outdoor experience that fostered teamwork, resilience and critical thinking through hiking, and camping. Members collectively engaged in 2,160 hours of hiking and camping, which provided them with practical skills and experiences.

The second phase spanned 12-14 weeks and was designed as a comprehensive hybrid learning experience. Participants attended in workshops and had to complete their e-learning curriculum. They also benefited from group coaching and received one-on-one coaching. This unique combination equipped the women with essential skills in leadership, problem-solving, and entrepreneurship, preparing them to thrive as future leaders.

HH Sayyid Faisal bin Turki Al Said, Patron of OBO said, “Since its establishment, Outward Bound Oman has been committed to providing innovative development programmes aimed at empowering young men and women in the Sultanate of Oman. In 2025, we are pleased to celebrate the success of the third cohort of the Leadership Programme for Omani women, which focused primarily on developing entrepreneurship skills. This initiative reflects the growing need to foster a spirit of initiative and innovation, directly contributing to the advancement of economic and social development in Oman. We believe that empowering Omani women in business will play a vital role in building a bright and sustainable future.”

Notably, the curriculum emphasizes the unique challenges faced by women entrepreneurs, offering personalized guidance through collaborations with the International Coaching Federation (ICF) Oman Chapter and Salalem’s Learning Management System.

This year’s program placed a significant emphasis on community impact. Participants highlighted the importance of social responsibility; over 98% agreed that community service is a critical part of civic duty. This reflects Sidrah’s commitment to aligning with Oman Vision 2040, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and ESG Principles resulting in nearly 40 community service initiatives and over 600 volunteering hours. The participants addressed key topics such as education and skill development, health and wellbeing, environment stewardship and social inclusion.

Commenting on Oman Shell’s strategic partnership with Sidrah Oman, Malak Al Shaibani, General Manager – Corporate Relations and In-Country Value, Oman Shell, said, “At Oman Shell, we firmly believe in the importance of developing talents and upskilling both men and women to power progress. Our sponsorship of the Sidrah Leadership Program reflects our commitment to inclusion, diversity, and empowering young Omani women to play an active role in shaping the future of our nation.

She added, “By equipping participants with essential skills in leadership, collaboration, and critical thinking, Sidrah helps nurture a generation ready to drive meaningful change. We are proud to partner with Lahunna Oman and Outward Bound Oman to deliver this transformative programme, reinforcing our dedication to building a brighter, more sustainable Oman.”

This year’s graduation marks over 165 Sidrah alumni with a diverse range of professional skills and academic backgrounds. Recent graduates reported significant improvements in leadership, confidence, and collaborative skills. Their success stories, spanning entrepreneurship, professional advancement, and social innovation, illustrate the transformative power of Sidrah’s curriculum.

As Sidrah looks to the future, its commitment to nurturing female leadership remains unwavering. The program is already preparing for its next iteration, which will continue to expand its reach and enhance its impact on Oman’s progress.

About Sidrah:

Sidrah is an innovative leadership program designed to prepare Omani women to meet the challenges of the future with confidence and skill. With a multifaceted curriculum that includes outdoor expeditions, personalized coaching, and cutting-edge e-learning, Sidrah fosters the development of a new generation of female leaders committed to making a significant impact in Oman and the world at large.

About Lahunna Oman:

Lahunna Oman is an independent initiative established in 2020, dedicated to highlighting and enhancing the role of women in Omani society. Its mission is to inspire and showcase the immense value women bring to the nation’s development, balancing familial responsibilities with active community engagement.

Through various programs and collaborations such as Sidrah, Rialy and Ma7al’ha, Lahunna Oman emphasizes women’s contributions to Oman’s renewed renaissance, aiming to cultivate a sense of responsibility among women towards themselves, society, and the nation. The initiative seeks to empower women as integral partners in societal advancement, encouraging active participation in diverse fields.

About Outward Bound Oman:

Outward Bound Oman, a not-for-profit educational foundation established by ministerial decision, is a member of the global Outward Bound network that began in 1941. Utilizing the rugged mountains and expansive deserts of Oman, OBO's courses instill valuable life, educational, and work skills in people from diverse backgrounds. With the support of generous partners, OBO offers adventurous and challenging outdoor learning programs that foster confidence, effectiveness, and capability in young individuals, preparing them for academic and professional success. Additionally, OBO provides specialized training and professional development for leading companies in the region, alongside tailored leadership and team-building courses.