Doha, Qatar – Sidra Medicine has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Builders VC MENA.

The MoU is aimed at strengthening collaboration in healthcare innovation, supporting the development of emerging medical technologies, and expanding partnership opportunities between medical research ecosystems and healthcare-focused venture investment.

Prof. Khalid Fakhro, Chief Research Officer at Sidra Medicine said: “We are excited to embark on this partnership with Builders VC MENA, as part of Sidra Medicine’s Innovation Lab strategy. Over the past year, we have worked internally to set up a living lab where biotech and health-tech innovations can meet and work on addressing real world healthcare challenges. Such initiatives will pave the way for win-win public-private partnerships. We are glad to onboard Builders VC as our latest partner on this journey, as we strive to bridge their expertise and network with our people, patients and platforms, creating novel solutions of tangible value for Qatar and beyond.”

The MoU establishes a framework for exploring collaboration between the two parties to bridge venture-backed innovation with clinical application. This includes introducing early stage startups and advanced technologies into Qatar’s healthcare ecosystem, as well as supporting and accelerating research-driven innovations originating from Sidra Medicine toward commercialization, investment pathways, and global scaling.

Tarik Sultan, Partner and Head of Builders VC MENA said: “Healthcare and life sciences are central to Builders VC’s investment strategy, and this MoU formalises what we have been building together over the past year. Sidra Medicine offers our healthtech portfolio companies something rare — world-class clinical infrastructure combined with a research-driven ecosystem where solutions can be validated and deployed with real-world impact. In parallel, the partnership creates a clear pathway for Sidra Medicine’s innovations to access capital, commercialisation opportunities, and global markets. This is exactly the kind of collaboration we came to Qatar to build.”

The collaboration, part of Sidra Medicine’s Innovation Lab remit, which was further strengthened during the sidelines of Web Summit 2026, will also focus on advancing solutions that enhance patient outcomes, operational efficiency, and research excellence. It will also enable scientific and commercial validation as well as support regional and international pathways for investment.

For more details about the Innovation Lab at Sidra Medicine, please visit our website.

About Sidra Medicine

Innovating Care. Transforming Lives

From the heart of Qatar, Sidra Medicine, is a private, not-for-profit academic healthcare and research institution for women, children, and young people.

Established by the Qatar Foundation for Education, Science, and Community Development, Sidra Medicine is committed to delivering exceptional patient and family-focused care, conducting innovative biomedical and clinical research, and providing a personalized journey of care and cure and precision medicine specifically for rare and genetic diseases.

To access our specialized healthcare or international patient services, including pediatric care, women's health, and rare disease treatment or to book a consultation at one of our private clinics, please call +974 40033333 or visit our website at http://www.sidra.org.

About Builders VC and QIA Fund of Funds:

Builders VC is a global venture capital firm investing in companies modernizing the world’s most foundational industries. With teams across North America and the Middle East, the firm partners with founders solving complex challenges in healthcare, climate tech, biotech, and industrial systems. Builders VC works closely with entrepreneurs to help build enduring companies that drive meaningful economic and societal impact.

Builders VC is also a partner of the QIA Fund of Funds, announced at Web Summit Qatar 2025, reinforcing the firm’s commitment to supporting innovation, scaling high-growth companies, and strengthening cross-border venture activity between the United States and Qatar.