SICO BSC (c), a leading regional asset manager, broker, and investment bank, with direct presence in Bahrain, UAE, and Saudi Arabia, proudly announced that it has received three prestigious accolades at the Asset Management Excellence Awards Middle East 2026. Presented by the Financial Times (FT), the awards ceremony was held on 11 February 2026 at the Mandarin Oriental Jumeira in Dubai.

SICO was recognized with Best Overall Asset Manager, Shariah-Compliant Strategy of the Year, and Outstanding Female Leadership in Asset Management, reflecting the Bank’s consistent investment performance, disciplined investment processes, and strong governance standards across asset classes.

With assets under management of USD 8.1 billion, SICO’s regional equity and fixed income strategies delivered strong relative performance in 2025. The SICO Gulf Equity Fund delivered a return of 13.1% during the year, ranking among the top performing GCC/MENA funds, while the SICO Fixed Income Fund generated a return of 9.3%, maintaining its leading position within its peer group.

SICO’s Islamic investment strategies also demonstrated resilience. The SICO Capital MENA Equity Fund delivered a return of 2.3%, outperforming the S&P GCC Shariah Index, which declined by 3.5% over the same period. In addition, the Elzaad Sukuk Fund, launched in December 2023, achieved a cumulative return of 13.3% to date.

Within Saudi Arabia, a challenging year for equity markets saw several funds record negative performance. Against this backdrop, the SICO Capital Kingdom Equity Fund demonstrated flexibility of its investment strategy and the effectiveness of its risk management decisions, finishing 2025 ranked among the top Saudi equity funds.

SICO's Group Chief Executive Officer, Najla Al Shirawi, commented: "We are honored to receive these prestigious awards from the Financial Times, which highlight SICO's ongoing commitment to delivering meaningful results for our clients. This achievement is a testament to the dedication of our talented team and the continued trust our clients place in us as we navigate a dynamic investment landscape. These honors reinforce our position as a premier regional financial partner and drive our momentum as we continue to set new standards of excellence."

Ali Marshad, SICO’s Deputy Group Chief Executive officer added, ”Our asset management performance is underpinned by disciplined investment processes, rigorous in-house research across all investments, and transparent performance reporting in line with international GIPS standards. Across market cycles, our strategies have consistently outperformed peers and benchmark indices, reflecting the depth of expertise within our portfolio management and research teams. We believe that excellence in asset management is achieved through developing timely, market-appropriate investment strategies that balance risk and return to deliver sustainable value for our clients.”

The Financial Times Asset Management Excellence Awards Middle East recognizes excellence, leadership, and innovation across the regional asset management industry. SICO’s awards highlight its role in advancing investment standards and contributing to the development of regional capital markets.

