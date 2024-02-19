SICO, a leading GCC asset manager, investment bank, and brokerage with direct presence in Bahrain, KSA, and UAE, proudly announces its continued dominance as the Number One Broker on the Bahrain Bourse (BHB) for the 25th consecutive year, securing a market share of 47.16%.

SICO executed a total of 12,510 transactions throughout 2023, involving 736.4 million shares, with a total value reaching BHD 191.9 million, while capturing the bulk of block trades during the year. SICO remains the broker of choice for institutional and individual clients in the Bahraini market and the region, offering clients value-added services, including its online trading platform, SICO LIVE, and a research portal that provides regional insights and analyses for the majority of the region’s listed companies.

Chief Capital Markets Officer, Fadhel Makhlooq, commented, “Our success for the past 25 years is a testament to the dedication of our exceptional team. Their unwavering commitment, coupled with our continually expanding expert research capabilities, sets us apart as a trusted partner for both institutional entities and individual investors. In a market marked by uncertainty, SICO's ability to adapt and excel has positioned it as a beacon of reliability for investors. As we continue to evolve and innovate, our commitment to serving the diverse needs of our clients remains steadfast. SICO is not just a broker; we are a dependable ally in the financial journey of our clients, providing them with the insight, support, and trust they deserve in navigating the complexities of the capital markets.”

SICO’s Brokerage division provides clients with a comprehensive product offering out of Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, that includes direct securities, including equities, bonds, and sukuks; single-product brokerage across the GCC and wider MENA region; as well as margin trading facilities for equities. Additionally, SICO’s Global Markets desk provides clients with access to international stocks, bonds, and ETFs, spanning more than 17 countries including the US, UK, and Europe, and over 25 exchanges.

Mariam Isa, Head of Brokerage, highlighted SICO Brokerage’s milestones in 2023, stating, “In the changing landscape of 2023, our brokerage division adeptly navigated challenges in the equity realm by strategically pivoting our efforts to fixed income amid shifting interest rates, while select GCC IPOs resulted in positive market impacts. Simultaneously, our commitment to innovation persisted as we continued to enhance the SICO LIVE online trading platform, with a dedicated focus on eventually transitioning to a fully digital client experience.”

Throughout 2023, SICO was recognized by several prestigious organizations and awards programs, including:

Best MENA Fixed Income Fund Strategy ---- The Bonds, Loans & Sukuk Middle East Awards 2023

Best Investment Bank in Bahrain ---- Euromoney Awards

Best Bank for Diversity and Inclusion in Bahrain ---- Euromoney Awards

Best Investment Bank in Bahrain ---- Global Finance Awards

Bahrain Asset Manager of the Year 2023 ---- EMEA Finance

Bahrain Broker of the Year 2023---- EMEA Finance

About SICO

SICO is a leading regional asset manager, broker, and investment bank, with USD 6 bn in assets under management (AUM). Today SICO operates under a wholesale banking licence from the Central Bank of Bahrain and also oversees three wholly owned subsidiaries: an Abu Dhabi-based brokerage firm, SICO Financial Brokerage, a specialised regional custody house, SICO Fund Services Company (SFS), and a Saudi-based asset management provider, SICO Capital. Headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain with a growing regional and international presence, SICO Group has a well-established track record as a trusted regional bank offering a comprehensive suite of financial solutions, including asset management, brokerage, investment banking, and market making, backed by a robust and experienced research team that provides regional insight and analysis of more than 90 percent of the region’s major equities. Since inception in 1995, SICO Group has consistently outperformed the market and developed a solid base of institutional clients. Going forward, the bank’s continued growth will be guided by its commitments to strong corporate governance and developing trusting relationships with its clients. The bank will also continue to invest in its information technology capabilities and the human capital of its 100 exceptional employees.