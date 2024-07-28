SICO BSC (c), a leading regional asset manager, broker, and investment bank with presence in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, announces the launch of International Bonds and Sukuk trading for a minimum of USD 50,000, compared to the standard minimum investment of USD 200,000. This will offer clients increased opportunities to diversify their Bonds and Sukuk Investments.

“We are excited to offer a broader range of our clients greater flexibility and to the opportunity to include fixed income instruments to their portfolios which were previously limited to equities.” stated Ahmed Al Mudawi Head of Global Markets Brokerage at SICO. “This initiative aligns with our commitment to providing innovative investment solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients. By lowering the minimum investment requirement, we are enabling more clients to diversify their portfolios, access fixed income markets and participate in opportunities across different asset classes, regions and sectors ” he added

“We believe this initiative will significantly empower our clients to preserve and grow their capital wisely, helping them achieve their financial goals and build a balanced and robust investment portfolio. At SICO, our focus remains on delivering exceptional value and service to our clients that align with the rapid technological advancement in capital markets.”

GCC bond markets have proved resilient thus far in the face of interest rate volatility. With growing expectations for a lower interest environment in the near future this presents a positive incentive for investing in fixed income instruments. Fractional bonds and sukuks are exclusively available to SICO’s clients and will be traded and custodied exclusively with SICO.

SICO’s Brokerage division provides clients with a comprehensive product offering out of Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, that includes direct securities, including equities, bonds, and sukuks; single-product brokerage across the GCC and wider MENA region; as well as margin trading facilities for equities. Additionally, SICO’s Global Markets desk provides clients with access to international stocks, bonds, and ETFs, spanning more than 17 countries including the US, UK, and Europe, and over 25 exchanges.

About SICO

SICO is a leading regional asset manager, broker, and investment bank with USD 6.2 bn in assets under management (AUM). Today, SICO operates under a wholesale banking licence from the Central Bank of Bahrain and also oversees three wholly owned subsidiaries: an Abu Dhabi-based brokerage firm, SICO Invest, a specialised regional custody house, SICO Fund Services Company (SFS), and a full-fledged capital markets services firm, SICO Capital, based in Saudi Arabia. Headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain with a growing regional and international presence, SICO has a well-established track record as a trusted regional bank offering a comprehensive suite of financial solutions, including asset management, brokerage, investment banking, and market making, backed by a robust and experienced research team that provides regional insight and analysis of more than 90 percent of the region’s major equities. Since inception in 1995, SICO has consistently outperformed the market and developed a solid base of institutional clients. Going forward, the bank’s continued growth will be guided by its commitments to strong corporate governance and developing trusting relationships with its clients. The bank will also continue to invest in its information technology capabilities and the human capital of its 100 exceptional employees.

