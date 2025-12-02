SICO Capital, a leading provider of asset management, brokerage, and investment banking services in Riyadh and licensed by the Saudi Capital Market Authority (License No. 08096-37), announced today that it has completed the increase in its paid-up capital from SAR 60 million to SAR 100 million in the second quarter of 2025. This milestone reflects the company’s strong financial position and its long-term commitment to the Saudi market.

The increased equity reinforces SICO Capital’s expanding business activities, with investments in client-facing technology, and attracting top-tier talent. These strategic initiatives are designed to elevate client experience and reinforce the company’s role as a key player in the Kingdom’s financial sector.

Wissam Haddad, CEO of SICO Capital, said, “This capital increase marks a new chapter for SICO Capital. It reflects our commitment to the vibrant Saudi market and our long-term vision for growth in the Kingdom. We are investing in the future, building stronger systems, expanding our teams and business lines, and enhancing our capabilities to better serve our clients and partners.”

SICO Capital remains dedicated to supporting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 objectives by fostering innovation, driving sustainable growth, and delivering exceptional value to clients across the Saudi market.

About SICO Capital

SICO Capital is a full-service financial services firm that offers a comprehensive range of services and products to individual, institutional and corporate clients. SICO Capital has a paid-up capital of SAR 100 million and is incorporated as a closed joint stock company (CJSC) in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) under Commercial Registration No. (1010259328). SICO Capital is licensed by the Capital Market Authority (CMA) license No. (08096-37) and commenced operations on 20/06/2009G (previously under Muscat Capital). Our comprehensive licenses allow us to offer the full spectrum of capital market activities such as Arranging, Advising, Custody, Dealing, Managing Investments and Operating Fund. SICO Capital manages SAR 6.6 billion in AUMs (as of March 31, 2025G) across mutual funds and discretionary portfolios, we aim to service our clients to achieve their investment objectives through our research driven investment process, insightful financial advisory while operating in a client-centric, high-performance culture. SICO Capital is 100% owned by SICO BSC (c), Bahrain, a leading regional asset manager, broker, and investment bank with more than USD 8 bn in assets under management (AUM).

Media Contact:

Ms. Nadeen Oweis

Head of Corporate Communications, SICO

Email: noweis@sicobank.com