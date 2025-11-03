SICO BSC (c), a leading regional asset manager, broker, market maker, and investment bank with physical presence in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, announced today an expanded product suite of USD 500 million in new transactions and investment initiatives during the Gateway Gulf 2025 Forum in Manama.

The announcements span SICO’s core business lines, underscoring strong market momentum and investor confidence in regional capital markets.

In Asset Management, SICO is launching USD 450 million in new funds designed to capture growth opportunities and enhance portfolio diversification across asset classes. This includes two new equity funds, totalling USD 100 million, offering investors access to quant investing strategies that use algorithms to select stocks and analyze data — focusing on achieving superior risk adjusted returns while minimizing reliance on human judgment and interference — as well as high-yield strategies.A further USD 350 million is being deployed into specialized mandates, including a Türkiye Fund, a Gold investment instrument, and an SME Fund Mandate established under SICO’s Fund Securities Services (Custody and Administration) platform — reinforcing SICO’s role in supporting regional economic diversification.

In Investment Banking, SICO is executing approximately USD 50 million in transactions, including two IPOs, a Sukuk securitization, and an M&A mandate.

Commenting on the new offerings, Najla Al Shirawi, SICO’s Group CEO, expressed her enthusiasm for introducing these products at a distinguished event like Gateway Gulf in Bahrain , saying “Our USD 500 million commitment at Gateway Gulf 2025 reflects the depth of our investment pipeline and our active role in connecting regional and international capital. Through differentiated products and innovative structures such as quantitative equity strategies, a Türkiye-focused fund, and complex investment banking mandates, we continue to deliver long-term value for our clients while advancing the growth and sophistication of GCC capital markets. We also commend the efforts of the Economic Development Board (EDB) and the Central Bank of Bahrain for their continuous support in strengthening Bahrain’s position as a dynamic financial hub that enables innovation and cross-border investment.”

This major commitment further underscores SICO’s strategic expansion and its dedication to offering sophisticated, high-value solutions tailored to the evolving needs of institutional and individual investors across the region.

About SICO

SICO is a leading regional asset manager, broker, and investment bank with USD 8.0 bn in assets under management (AUM). Today, SICO operates under a wholesale banking licence from the Central Bank of Bahrain and also oversees two wholly owned subsidiaries: an Abu Dhabi-based brokerage firm, SICO Invest, and a full-fledged capital markets services firm, SICO Capital, based in Saudi Arabia. Headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain with a growing regional and international presence, SICO has a well-established track record as a trusted regional bank offering a comprehensive suite of financial solutions, including asset management, brokerage, investment banking, and market making, backed by a robust and experienced research team that provides regional insight and analysis of more than 90 percent of the region’s major equities. Since inception in 1995, SICO has consistently outperformed the market and developed a solid base of institutional clients. Going forward, the bank’s continued growth will be guided by its commitments to strong corporate governance and developing trusting relationships with its clients. The bank will also continue to invest in its information technology capabilities and the human capital of its 150 exceptional employees.