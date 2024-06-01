SICO BSC (c), a leading regional asset manager, broker, and investment bank, with direct presence in Bahrain, UAE, and Saudi Arabia, has successfully completed its mandate as Joint Lead Manager (JLM) and Joint Bookrunner along with regional and international banks for BBK’s USD benchmark 5-year bond, yielding 6.875%.

Commenting on the deal, Wissam Haddad, Group Head of Investment Banking at SICO, said, “We are proud to have supported BBK together with other leading regional and global banks on their bond issuance, with the order book closing at approximately USD 1 billion. This success is a testament to BBK’s robust financial performance and leading market position. Our commitment lies in opening new avenues of funding for our clients in the GCC, providing access to a broader pool of liquidity. Through our regional footprint, comprehensive service offering, award winning investment banking services, and extensive research provision, we have a unique edge in these markets, and we intend to further increase our advisory focus on debt capital markets.”

SICO Investment Banking has an established track record as a market leader and the partner of choice for M&A deals and IPOs in Bahrain. The SICO team has advised on some of the country’s largest and most complex transactions such as the KFH/AUB acquisition and dual listing, one of the largest banking acquisitions in recent history, the APM Terminals IPO, the most successful IPO on the Bahrain Bourse in a decade, and the acquisition of Bahrain Islamic Bank (BISB) by National Bank of Bahrain (NBB).

