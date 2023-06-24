The Serai Wing offers luxury by the world class management of General Hotel Management Ltd (GHM)

Project blends history’s authenticity and modern design, translating Shurooq’s commitment to reinforcing Sharjah’s position as luxury hospitality destination

Sharjah: The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), has announced the opening of the ‘The Serai Wing, Bait Khalid Bin Ibrahim,’ an exclusive addition to Shurooq's luxury hospitality portfolio. This project, an extension of “The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah”, seamlessly combines the region's rich heritage and authentic culture, providing an unparalleled historical and tourist experience. The project showcases the refined design developed by Shurooq and complemented by GHM's expertise in hotel management.

Reviving a historic pearl merchant’s 20th century family home in the Heart of Sharjah district, Shurooq has meticulously crafted the 12 key boutique wing across two houses, each boasting a private pool and outdoor seating area. This project caters to discerning visitors who appreciate the perfect fusion of luxury and heritage hospitality. The prestigious residence of the pearl merchant, Khalid bin Ibrahim, which stood as a testament to elegance over a century ago, the new wing is imbued with the splendour of traditional architecture. The house boasts high ceilings, wooden beams, exquisite stonework, modern lighting, and a neutral colour palette, all paying homage to the architectural essence of ancient Emirati culture.

World class hospitality

The Serai Wing showcases twelve meticulously designed rooms, each boasting its own distinctive style and character. As guests enter each house, they are greeted by an enchanting courtyard adorned with a sparkling pool and awe-inspiring historic architecture, including the unchanged spiral stairs that lead to the second floor.

The first house within the property offers five luxurious guest rooms, one immaculate suite, jacuzzi, and breathtaking views of the pool area, where an indigenous tree filters bright sunlight. The second building features a private lounge, a yoga and Pilates movement studio and dining room. Guests can also choose to indulge in one of the four luxury rooms, and two suites, with the duplex "Khalid Grand Suite," featuring a living room and private dining terrace on the ground floor, a bedroom on the first floor, and a balcony overlooking the picturesque outdoor courtyards. Visitors can also access Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah renowned amenities, including acclaimed restaurants serving delectable local and international cuisine. Guests also have the unique opportunity to reserve the entire house for gatherings with family and friends or to host special events, subject to specific terms and conditions.

The Serai Wing, Bait Khalid Ibrahim exemplifies Shurooq's commitment to reinforcing Sharjah's position as a premier destination for travel, tourism, and luxury hospitality. This remarkable project perfectly aligns with their vision of establishing the "Heart of Sharjah" as a hub for captivating attractions. Serving as a notable addition to the esteemed "The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah" project, inaugurated in 2018, it weaves a narrative that evokes the historical legacy of the United Arab Emirates and the Emirate of Sharjah. Through retelling stories of iconic landmarks and embracing cultural elements in a contemporary manner, the Serai Wing offers a truly unforgettable experience that celebrates the region's rich heritage.

Revitalising the authentic culture and heritage of Sharjah

In light of the project's opening, HE Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of Shurooq, expressed his delight, stating, “We take great pride in introducing The Serai Wing, Bait Khalid Bin Ibrahim, as a pioneering and distinctive luxury destination in the Emirate of Sharjah. This extraordinary establishment epitomises Shurooq's vision of preserving and revitalising the authentic culture and heritage of our city, while infusing modern elements that enhance its allure and urban spirit. The hotel plays a pivotal role in elevating Sharjah's global standing, showcasing a unique cultural landscape spearheaded by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah. It promises visitors an unparalleled experience through its unrivalled value and creative touches.”

Al Qaseer lauded the leading role of Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), and her keenness on launching heritage-inspired projects that have high historical value. These projects contribute to the development of sectors like hospitality and investment, and they align with the emirate's vision of becoming a leading global destination. "Visitors from the UAE and the wider region are welcome to our new addition, which provides them with an opportunity to explore the history and aesthetics of the Heart of Sharjah. It evokes the historical legacy of the UAE by restoring and renovating the cultural heritage of the emirate, offering a unique experience that blends modern premium services with the innovative design of Emirati authentic family homes," the CEO added.

About the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq):

Guided by the traditions of the Emirate of Sharjah and driven by futuristic innovation, Shurooq boasts a rapidly expanding and diverse portfolio of developments in six key market sectors including hospitality, real estate, leisure, arts & culture, and others, across Sharjah’s western, central and eastern regions.

Shurooq’s portfolio of projects reflects its mission to enhance long-term investment prospects offered by Sharjah to businesses, SMEs and startups across a wide range of sectors. Furthering this goal, the authority has been driving Sharjah’s Public Private Partnerships (PPPs) through joint ventures with key local and global brands.

Through each of its focus sectors, Shurooq takes the responsibility of driving investments and creating new partnerships that effectively boost Sharjah’s economy and FDI growth, working closely in partnership with numerous local and federal entities contributing Sharjah and UAE’s economic standing and development.

About GHM

Since 1992, General Hotel Management Ltd (GHM) has been melding the refined grandeur of contemporary Asian designs with local character for inspired, memorable spaces showcasing the best each destination has to offer and providing guests with a true style to remember. Under its legendary portfolio, GHM conceptualises, develops and operates some of the world’s most exceptional luxury hotels and resorts, each property being a distinct original that welcomes an unrivalled lifestyle experience.

GHM’s exclusive portfolio includes The Chedi AI Bait, Sharjah, UAE, The Chedi Muscat, Oman, The Chedi Andermatt, Switzerland, The Chedi Hotel and Residences Luštica Bay, Montenegro, The Chedi Katara Hotel & Resort, Doha, Qatar and The Chedi El Gouna, Red Sea, Egypt. As part of the brand’s plans to continue its legacy globally, GHM currently has five projects in the pipeline which include The Chedi Wadi Safar and The Chedi Trojena in Saudi Arabia.