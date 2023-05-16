Less than two years from the launch and entry into the high stakes and challenging Saudi Arabian automotive market, Shuaa Al Sharq Automotive Company has cemented its remarkable legacy by consistently outperforming its regional competitors.

This success was evidently on display with Shuaa Al Sharq Company, a member of the Abdullatif Alissa Group, being crowned the best agent for corporate sales development at the annual JAC International Distributors Conference, held in Shanghai in conjunction with the Shanghai International Auto Show’s 2023 edition.

The Chairman of JAC Motors International personally presented the recognition award with honour to the CEO of the Shuaa Al Sharq Company, the dominant dealer of JAC vehicles in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Commenting on the great success of the brand, the CEO of JAC Saudi Arabia said: "We have received a lot of encouragement following the great acceptance of the JAC brand in the Saudi market by Saudi companies for the product and its high quality for commercial uses, and we will work to build on this success and increase it further, to make JAC a very familiar and prominent name in the coming years”, “We are approaching a new era for the JAC brand in the region in general and in Saudi Arabia particularly, and this will undoubtedly have a great impact the growth of the economy and the recovery of the automotive sector and its support services”. He added.

Following the announcement of the latest results, analysts and observers revealed that many factors contributed to the popularity of the “JAC" brand, the most important of which is the development of the services of Shuaa Al Sharq Company and the expansion of the network of maintenance centers and points of sale of spare parts, out of its firm responsibility towards its customers to gain their trust and maintain a sustainable relationship with them.