Abu Dhabi – Shory.com, a leading insurtech, and Al Ain Ahlia, a renowned insurance provider, have officially announced a strategic partnership. This partnership aims to offer the best car insurance solutions by introducing Al Ain Ahlia's extensive insurance plans on Shory's easy to use platform. Together, the companies aim to redefine the landscape of car insurance buying experiences for customers. The collaboration was formalized through an agreement signed by Suliman Abdullah S. Alfallaj, General Manager and Co-founder, Shory and Mohd Mazhar Hamadeh, General Manager, Al Ain Ahlia Insurance Company.

Under this partnership Al Ain Ahlia Insurance Company will list its car insurance products on Shory's platform, enabling customers to have access to a diverse range of policies, including comprehensive and third-party plans. The customers will get instant access to Al Ain’s policies through Shory’s app and website, from anywhere at any time. This ease of access eliminates the need for human intervention and allows customers to have their insurance policies issued instantly, 24/7. Customers can also benefit from easy payment options facilitated by Shory, such as credit cards,debit cards, Apple Pay, or through the convenient option to buy now and pay later in 4 interest-free installments.

Using Shory's app, Al Ain Ahlia's prospective customers can enjoy instant car insurance policies in a process that takes less than 90 seconds from start to finish, making the entire insurance purchase journey smoother and more convenient.

With Shory's quick and efficient platform complementing Al Ain Ahlia's comprehensive range of car insurance policies, customers are guaranteed a hassle-free experience. Shory and Al Ain Ahlia's combined strengths create a synergy that prioritizes customer satisfaction, setting a new standard in the insurance industry. This partnership reflects the brands' commitments to providing innovative insurance solutions to serve the evolving needs of customers in the UAE.

Commenting on the importance of this collaboration, Suliman Abdullah S. Alfallaj, General Manager and Co-founder of Shory, said, "Shory is committed to delivering exceptional insurance solutions to its customers, and by broadening our car insurance options through this partnership, we are reaffirming our commitment to excellence."He added,"We are eager to draw from Al Ain Ahlia Insurance Company's profound experience, strong reputation and expertise in the car insurance sector to provide more comprehensive, innovative and customized insurance solutions to our customers."

Mohd Mazhar Hamadeh, General Manager of Al Ain Ahlia Insurance Company also highlighted the partnership’s role in enhancing the car insurance purchasing experience for customers and was quoted saying, “We're confident that our collaboration with Shory is a great opportunity for us and for our customers. Our strategy focuses on diversification, sustainable growth, trying new things and teaming up with Shory will open the door to more such explorations for us and them. We believe the convenience of buying car insurance instantly will make our customers happier.”

This strategic alliance between Shory.com and Al Ain Ahlia Insurance Company aims to offer instant and convenient car insurance plans to those seeking reliable car insurance coverage in the UAE. With Shory's digital platforms (app and website) and Al Ain Ahlia Insurance Company's extensive range of car insurance solutions, getting car insurance is sure to become faster, simpler, and more accessible.