United Arab Emirates, Dubai: Set off on a shopping spree at The Outlet Village for the chance to win AED20,000 in points through Tickit – a loyalty and rewards app by Dubai Holding. Spend AED400 or more at any one of the destination’s leading luxury labels, sportswear, homeware, and lifestyle brands from 12 April to 12 May to be in the running.

To participate, visitors must download Tickit through the App Store or Google Play and link their credit or debit cards to the account. Using the app to pay for all purchases, visitors who cross the AED400 mark are instantly eligible for the grand prize.

Three winners will be announced throughout the campaign, with the AED20,000 cash points reward instantly credited to their Tickit account. It can be spent at over 100 stores throughout The Outlet Village, inviting shoppers to make the most of exclusive deals and offers on several leading labels such as Ted Baker, Dolce & Gabbana, Villeroy & Boch and Lacoste.

The Outlet Village offers a refreshingly unique shopping experience, with its cobble stone-paved walkways, charming Italian architecture and sunlit interiors, It’s the perfect spot to find hidden gems and discover incredible deals on designer brands.

About The Outlet Village

The Outlet Village offers up a range of luxury, sports and lifestyle brands at discounted prices. The indoor shopping destination is designed in the image of San Gimignano, a hill town in Tuscany. Its architectural history harmonises with contemporary and popular brands, including Dolce & Gabbana, Armani Outlet, Adidas, and Villeroy & Boch. Located adjacent to Dubai Parks and Resorts, and within easy reach of Dubai and Abu Dhabi, The Outlet Village is an iconic and must-visit shopping destination for visitors and residents.

For more information, please visit: www.theoutletvillage.ae/