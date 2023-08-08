UAE-Dubai: Deira Enrichment Project (DEP) and Dubai Gold Souk Extension (DGSE) today unveiled their captivating ‘Back to School’ campaign, which is set to give UAE residents a winning start to the new school year.

Scheduled to run between August 8th - September 4th 2023, customers who shop during this period will have the incredible opportunity to explore and indulge in the vast selection of 500+ stores and 40 restaurants, while bagging a chance to win AED 50,000 worth of exciting prizes.

For every purchase made between AED 30 and AED 1,000, customers will be entered into a draw to win exciting prizes across two categories. Under the Tasteful Wins category, 15 winners will receive dining vouchers worth AED 1,000 each, whereas four lucky winners under the Golden Wins category will receive gold jewellery vouchers worth AED 5,000 each. Additionally, one mega winner will get to take away an incredible AED 15,000 gold jewellery voucher.

All 20 winners will be chosen and announced on September 5th 2023 after the campaign has ended.

Speaking of the ‘Back to School’ campaign, Lachlan Gyde, Executive Director of Asset Management at Ithra Dubai, said: "Back to School is an exciting time for students across the UAE, with new possibilities for the academic year ahead at their fingertips. As families prepare for the occasion, we are proud to launch this exciting campaign and offer our customers a chance to unlock fun prizes atop their back-to-school shopping, offing customers value wherever we can.”

Deira Enrichment Project spans numerous districts and features several complexes located in Deira waterfront properties including Hind Plaza, Osha Plaza, Afra Plaza, Sherina Plaza, One Deira, Wadima Plaza, Maitha Plaza, Moza Plaza, and Maryam Plaza. For the convenience of shoppers, ample parking spaces have been created across several parking buildings. Additionally, the Plazas are easily accessed by two metro stations and a Dubai Transport Hub at One Deira – giving visitors a wide variety of transportation options to choose from.

With a mix of residential, retail, and hospitality offerings, Deira Enrichment Project will rejuvenate Dubai’s historic heart of commerce while preserving its cultural characteristics. Deira is the cornerstone of Dubai’s trading legacy; a place rich in culture, history, and tradition. From apartments overlooking The Creek to an extension of the Deira Souk, the development will uplift the rich tapestry woven by communities past and present.

Deira Enrichment Project houses 50 mixed-use buildings featuring 2,200 residential units,

834,203 ft2 of commercial units, 721,182 ft2 of office space, 843 retail outlets, F&B units, 5 international brand name hotels with more than 1,450 rooms and serviced apartments, and entertainment amenities.

Covering a GFA area of 1,181,025 ft2, the Dubai Gold Souk Extension hosts 295 retail units, 255,000 ft2 of office space, and 468 high-quality residences.

