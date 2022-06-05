The partnership enables ShipBlu’s clients to accept a precise what3words address from their shoppers, making it easier for customers to get their packages delivered exactly where they want them.

CAIRO, EGYPT: ShipBlu, the platform that is redefining the ecommerce shipping experience in Egypt, has announced a partnership with location technology company what3words, an innovative development for logistics in Egypt. United in a mission to improve both merchant and shopper experiences, the partnership enables shoppers to provide their what3words address in English or Arabic at checkout through the ShipBlu integration. This boosts addressing accuracy and eliminates the need for phone calls with requests for addresses and ‘nearby landmarks’ to ensure deliveries find their way to customers faster and more efficiently, wherever they may be.

Furthermore, by utilizing the what3words addressing system, ShipBlu can reduce the total daily travel time for couriers, thereby reducing vehicle emissions and helping improve traffic conditions across Egypt, in line with ShipBlu’s goal to become Egypt’s greenest logistics platform.

An increasingly on-demand economy means that consumer expectations are rising, and businesses are under pressure to meet these demands economically. A common barrier prohibiting seamless e-commerce deliveries in Egypt is the challenge of communicating precise delivery locations. what3words solves this problem - it has divided the globe into 3m by 3m squares and gives each a unique three-word combination. For example, the address for the entrance to The Egyptian Museum is ///shortage.alpha.tells. Simply providing those three unique words allows ShipBlu to locate the exact 3m x 3m square an individual is referring to.

“Our mission is to leverage technology to provide the most reliable and enjoyable shipping experience in the market, one that both shoppers and merchants can look forward to.” said Ali Nasser, CEO and Co-Founder of ShipBlu. “Our partnership with what3words allows us to do so while leading the way to more efficient and environmentally-conscious operations. I am confident that other providers will see the value in our approach, and together we can really launch this technology across the entire logistics industry in Egypt.”

Chris Sheldrick, Co-founder and CEO of what3words said “We are making strides on our mission to change the way people communicate location, helping individuals and businesses improve the efficiency of everyday tasks using what3words addresses. ShipBlu brings an innovative approach to tackling Egypt’s logistics challenges which will improve the customer experience and help drive what3words adoption in the country.”

About ShipBlu Technologies

ShipBlu is built to deliver a unique ecommerce logistics experience. Powered by its artificial intelligence and machine learning technology, ShipBlu delivers shipments on-time, every time, guaranteed. ShipBlu allows customers to select their preferred 3-hour delivery window and to view the live location of couriers as they approach their locations, delivering complete shipping transparency.

About what3words

Co-founded in London in 2013 by Chris Sheldrick, what3words is the simplest way to talk about location. The system covers the entire world, never needs updating, and works offline. A what3words address is a human-friendly way to share very precise locations with other people, or to input them into platforms and machines such as autonomous cars or e-commerce checkouts. Its partners include Mercedes-Benz, Ford, Domino’s Pizza, Lonely Planet, Airbnb and Cabify.

