Dubai, UAE – Sherpa Communications, an award-winning B2B-focused communications agency based in Dubai, has been featured among Communicate’s Best Place to Work 2024, a list of organisations in MENA’s marketing and advertising sector that are actively working to create a workplace dedicated to cultivating environments that attract, retain, and support top-tier talent.

Communicate Magazine, a leading voice in the marketing, advertising, and creative industries, had a refined process to gather insights and analyse organisations based on their workplace initiatives, employee benefits, opportunities for professional development, and commitment to fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) in their operations. This helped them shortlist companies that upheld commendable work policies, culture, and practices. Selection for this list was determined through an anonymous survey completed by employees, serving as the key factor in the shortlisting process.

On this occasion, Anastasiya Golovatenko, PR Director, at Sherpa Communications, said: “We are incredibly honoured to be recognised by Communicate as one of MENA’s Best Places to Work. This acknowledgement validates our commitment to fostering an inclusive, collaborative, and inspiring workplace where our team members can excel and grow professionally. At Sherpa, we believe in cultivating a culture of 'sharing and caring' among our team members, bridging connections and fostering collaboration. Our focus extends beyond mere business strategies; the company is a platform that cultivates professional growth opportunities, empowering our team, and nurturing a sense of belonging and purpose within the workplace.”

Sherpa Communications, an expert in Public Relations that understands the importance of human-centred approach, places a strategic emphasis on cultivating a robust corporate culture, recognizing its significance and importance. This conviction is supported by various studies, including a Glassdoor survey, which revealed that 77% of potential employees assess a company's culture before applying. By implementing progressive initiatives and offering comprehensive professional development opportunities, Sherpa Communications cultivates an inclusive and supportive environment that encourages creativity and individual growth. Their commitment to pushing boundaries and fostering innovation ensures their employees feel valued and motivated to deliver their best.

For more information on Sherpa Communications, visit https://sherpacomms.com/ or contact the team at asksherpa@sherpacomms.com

About Sherpa Communications

Sherpa Communications is a business consultancy and an award-winning B2B-focused communications agency based in Dubai. Providing services for companies within the UAE and the Middle East & Africa (MENA) region, Sherpa Communications supports businesses of any size and structure across various sectors. Operating as a full business partner and communication advisor, Sherpa Communications offers strategic business counsel, quality consultation, and strategic communication advice to its clients.