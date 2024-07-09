CAIRO – Sherif Kamel ’88, ’90 ‘13, dean of the School of Business at The American University in Cairo (AUC) has been elected board chair of the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) for the 2024-2025 academic year. Established in 1916, AACSB is the world's largest business education alliance, connecting educators, learners, and business professionals globally to drive engagement, innovation, and impact in business education. In his new capacity, Kamel will be committed to advancing AACSB's mission, emphasizing the pivotal role of institutions like AUC in shaping global business education. He plans to focus on digital transformation in education, foster global collaboration, and promote sustainable and inclusive growth within the industry.

Reflecting on his election, Kamel said, "Being elected as chair of the AACSB Board of Directors is not just a personal honor but also a testament to the vital role that AUC and similar institutions play in shaping the future of global business education."

Kamel brings extensive experience to this leadership role. His roles as Vice Chair and Chair-Elect of the AACSB Board and leadership of its Innovation Committee in 2023, set the stage for his tenure as Chair commencing this July 2024.

Kamel’s connection to AUC spans over 40 years, during which he earned three academic degrees and spent nearly three decades as a faculty member.

During his tenure as dean, AUC’s School of Business received the triple-crown accreditation in 2014, making it among 1% of business schools worldwide as well as the only business school in the Middle East and third in Africa to achieve this prestigious recognition, which has been reaffirmed over the years.

In late 2023, Kamel was appointed to the board of directors of the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE), an assignment that signifies AUC's dedication to excellence and public service, showcasing the high caliber of its faculty and alumni.

Kamel holds a bachelor’s in business administration, an MBA, and a master’s in Islamic art and architecture from AUC as well as a PhD in information systems from the London School of Economics and Political Science.