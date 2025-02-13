Dubai, UAE – Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort, a landmark of Dubai’s coastline for 28 years, has redefined itself with a stunning transformation, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter. To celebrate this milestone, the resort hosted a spectacular relaunch event, welcoming esteemed guests, industry leaders, and media to witness its storied evolution.

As the first hotel ever built in Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR), Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort has long been a cornerstone of Dubai’s hospitality scene. This revitalization breathes new life into the resort, blending its rich heritage with contemporary luxury. Guests can now experience completely redesigned rooms and suites, a refreshed lobby and club lounge, and the debut of Seafield Mediterranean Eatery and More by Sheraton, two new culinary destinations offering an elevated dining experience. The transformation also brings The Studio and The Booth, dynamic social spaces designed to inspire connection and creativity, reinforcing the resort’s role as a hub of community and conversation.

"This transformation is more than just a redesign—it’s about elevating the guest experience while preserving the essence of what has made Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort a beloved destination for nearly three decades," said Mohamed El Aghoury, Multi-Property General Manager. "We’ve reimagined every space with our guests in mind, ensuring that whether they visit for leisure, business, or dining, they feel an authentic connection to our hospitality. This new chapter is about offering not just a stay, but a place to belong."

The relaunch also saw the reaffirmation of a longstanding partnership, with a formal contract signing between the resort’s ownership and Marriott International. Counselor Osama Abdel Samie Abou El Khier, General Legal Counsel, Al Hamed Inheritance Guardianship Committee, and Mr. Sandeep Walia, Chief Operating Officer for Middle East & Luxury Europe, Middle East and Africa, Marriott International, officiated the signing, sealing another decade of collaboration and excellence.

With this transformation, Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort is not just evolving—it’s reimagining beachfront hospitality, setting a new benchmark for timeless elegance, modern luxury, and immersive guest experiences.

About Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort

Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort offers a welcoming beachfront escape in the heart of Dubai. As part of Sheraton Hotels & Resorts, which spans nearly 430 properties across 70 countries, Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort continues its legacy of creating a sense of belonging for travelers from around the globe.

Known for its superb relaxation and leisure facilities, the resort is set amidst 10,000 square meters of landscaped gardens shaded by palm trees. It features 256 spacious rooms and suites that provide stunning views of either the sea or The Walk. The resort embodies the brand’s transformation, with thoughtfully redesigned public spaces, cutting-edge technology, and vibrant dining options, making it an ideal destination for both international guests and locals. Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort also offers a wide range of activities for all ages, including water sports, Spa, a kids’ club, and multiple sports facilities, ensuring a diverse array of leisure options for families.

As the first hotel built in the JBR area, Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort has set the benchmark for premium and hospitality along Dubai’s iconic shoreline for over two decades. As JBR has evolved, Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort has remained a cornerstone of the community, offering unmatched service, cherished moments, and the warmth of a familiar getaway.

