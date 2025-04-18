The 3-month program revolves around three key stages starting with ‘Problem & Solution Validation’, then ‘MVP Development & Testing’, and finally ‘Go-to-Market Strategy & Customer Feedback’

Final selection of startups features 19 nationalities and represents 21 universities across the UAE

45% of the selected startups are led by women founders, and 29% of participants are UAE nationals

Sharjah, For the first time since its launch, the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa)’s ‘Startup Dojo’ is upskilling and mentoring students and graduate founders from universities across the entire UAE, marking an important step forward in expanding the reach of the program beyond Sharjah-based institutions. This nationwide inclusion fueled a surge in interest, with the 2025 edition receiving 257 applications from early-stage startups, representing 365 founders of 38 different nationalities.

Launched with the goal of unlocking the entrepreneurial potential of youth by expanding access and fostering innovation in key sectors, the program provides a comprehensive platform that guides UAE’s young founders from problem validation to market launch. The top startups from the current cohort will advance to the summer pre-incubation program DOJO+, reinforcing Sheraa’s commitment to driving sustainable economic and social progress in alignment with the UAE’s national vision.

From the pool of applicants, 62 startups were chosen to join the 12-week accelerator program, including three exceptional teams admitted for their standout potential. The 2025 cohort reflects Sheraa’s deep commitment to diversity and inclusion, bringing together founders from 19 nationalities and 21 universities across the UAE. Notably, 45% of the selected startups are led by women founders, and 29% of participants are UAE nationals, underscoring both strong local engagement and a globally minded entrepreneurial spirit.

The selection of startups also align with Sheraa’s strategic Centers of Excellence (COE), with a strong emphasis on Sustainability (11 startups), EdTech (9 startups), Creative Industries (4 startups), and Manufacturing (3 startups), reflecting the UAE’s broader economic and environmental priorities.

Turning entrepreneurial ideas into market-ready ventures

The program, structured around three intensive phases, is carefully curated and designed to transform entrepreneurial ideas into market-ready ventures. During the first month, founders focus on ‘problem and solution validation’, engaging in rigorous market research and refining their value propositions. By the second month, teams transition to ‘Minimum Viable Product (MVP) development and testing’, leveraging technical mentorship to build functional prototypes. The final month culminates with a deep dive into ‘go-to-market strategy and customer feedback’, equipping participants with the tools to refine their business models and attract early adopters.

Central to the Dojo’s success is its integration and access to Sheraa’s acclaimed support ecosystem, catering to every step of the entrepreneurial journey. Participants benefit from bi-weekly workshops led by respected industry experts, one-on-one mentorship tailored to their startups’ unique challenges, and free access to Sheraa’s collaborative co-working space at the American University of Sharjah (AUS) Hub, as well as access to legal support and services. There will also be exclusive networking opportunities to connect with founders, investors, and industry leaders.

This year’s cohort also gains exclusive perks valued at over AED 3 million, including discounts on cloud services, legal consultations, and software tools from global tech giants. Upon evaluation on the program’s completion, the top three startups will be awarded financial support through grants, giving them additional support on their journey to success.

Commenting on this year’s edition of the Startup Dojo, Sheraa CEO, H.E. Sara Abdelaziz Al Nuaimi, stated, “Our vision is to position Sharjah as a major contender within entrepreneurship and global innovation by cultivating homegrown ventures that solve real-world challenges. Startup Dojo is an important component of this mission as one of our flagship initiatives, contributing to the UAE’s achievement of ranking #1 globally for the fourth consecutive year in the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM). By excelling in frameworks such as entrepreneurship programs, initiatives like Startup Dojo play a key role in reinforcing the UAE’s leadership in innovation and supporting its economic priorities. This comprehensive support of young entrepreneurs builds upon Sheraa’s ecosystem, enabling innovation to translate into future economic value and societal impact.”