Participants will benefit from exclusive perks and discounts on essential tools and services from the world’s leading companies and organizations valued at AED 3 million.

S3’s three core pillars of Scaling, Securing, and Supporting provide startups with a customized roadmap and access to Sheraa’s Centers of Excellence (COE) partners.

Founders will get the opportunity to engage with over 30 on-demand mentors, who are experts in strategy, fundraising, operations, and product management.

Sharjah: The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa) has announced their anticipated upcoming edition of the Sharjah Startup Studio (S3), a proven comprehensive program expertly designed to empower early-stage entrepreneurs and help them scale their ventures.

Officially opening for applications on September 23, 2024, S3 offers an invaluable six-month experience that combines personalized guidance with essential resources tailored to the specific needs of startups. Through partnered support from the world’s biggest companies, Sheraa has also secured over AED 3 million in perks and discounts on the tools and services that startups need to scale. This incubator program serves as a comprehensive growth launchpad that recognizes the entrepreneurial journey as a carefully planned commitment.

Commenting on the announcement, Sheraa CEO, Sara Al Nuaimi, stated, “At Sheraa, we believe that entrepreneurship is the backbone of innovation and economic growth. Through this thoughtfully designed incubator program we are adding another generation of visionaries to our thriving ecosystem, and we are excited to see the innovative ideas they will present.”

Expert mentorship and tailored support

S3 is structured around three core pillars, namely, Scaling, Securing, and Supporting. The program provides participants with expert mentorship and a customized roadmap, ensuring that they receive the right support to achieve product-market fit. Upon successful application, startup founders will gain access to Sheraa’s Centers of Excellence (COE) partners, facilitating connections with leading entities and authorities as well as potential customers while absorbing valuable industry insights that can truly make a difference to their chances for success.

The program also has a strong focus on securing funding — one of the most prominent challenges startups face — facilitating introductions to members of Sheraa’s investor network and offering expert guidance in pitch preparation and investor relations. S3’s collaborative environment has proven highly beneficial in past iterations giving entrepreneurs the opportunity to network with like-minded individuals within Sheraa’s extensive entrepreneurial ecosystem, greatly enhancing their growth through shared experiences and resources.

Founders can engage directly with Sheraa’s experienced experts-in-residence (EIRs) and industry specialists, providing ongoing guidance and ensuring that startups remain aligned with their goals. Participants will also benefit from advisory credits that allow for personalized one-on-one sessions with over 30 subject matter experts across various domains, including strategy, operations, fundraising, and product management. This exclusive tailored support is fundamental in navigating the complexities of building a successful startup.

Throughout the six-month program, participants enjoy access to co-working spaces across three hubs in Sharjah, and also features a week-long in-person experience, promoting collaboration and networking. S3 startups also have the invaluable opportunity to showcase their solutions at the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF), partake in a founder’s retreat, and valuable exposure at partner roadshows. Additionally, startups benefit from one year of free company licensing in Sharjah and the opportunity to recruit talent from the emirate’s leading universities, ensuring they build strong, capable teams.

Application process

The application process for S3 is both straightforward and thorough and each application will be carefully reviewed by the Sheraa team. Interested founders should submit their applications via the Sheraa website, marking the first step in their journey. To qualify, startups must have a scalable business model driven by tech-enabled solutions, demonstrate early customer traction and revenue generation, and commit to operating and expanding within Sharjah and the UAE. Additionally, applicants must be operating within the priority sectors of Education Technology (EdTech), Sustainability, Manufacturing, or Creative Industries.

Those meeting these criteria will be invited to a 20-minute screening call to present their solution and prepare to answer any questions about their startup. Selected startups will then participate in a deep-dive session covering product, strategy, legal considerations, and financial planning. Following these evaluations, startups showing exceptional potential will be accepted into the program and begin onboarding, gaining access to S3’s extensive resources and support network.

Sharjah is rapidly emerging as a global hub for innovation, boasting over 60,000 SMEs across its free zones and industrial sectors. With its business-friendly environment and access to unparalleled talent and resources, Sharjah provides an ideal setting for startups looking to thrive. Entrepreneurs are encouraged to seize this opportunity and apply for the Sharjah Startup Studio (S3). For more information visit the application portal on Sheraa’s official website https://www.startups.sheraa.ae/s3-program.