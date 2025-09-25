Winning projects span edtech, sustainability and artificial intelligence to drive sustainable development.

Sharjah, The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa) concluded its 2025 Dojo+ program with a Pitch Competition held on Wednesday, September 24, at the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park.

Three student winners were recognized during the final day of “Dojo+”, each presenting an innovative project in vital sectors such as edtech, sustainability, and artificial intelligence. Their projects reflected the ability of Sharjah’s youth to develop practical solutions that drive sustainable development and open new pathways for growth. Together, they received a total of AED 32,000 in prizes, along with the opportunity to join the Sharjah Startup Studio (S3) program, gaining access to comprehensive support including business licenses, visas, dedicated workspace, and expert mentorship.

The winning projects included Suhoola, founded by Omar Mokhtar, which won first place for reimagining the ablution (Wudu’) experience with beautifully designed, ergonomic units that enhance hygiene, comfort, and safety, making prayer preparation more accessible in public spaces. Speak.ai, founded by Faris Nasser and Khaleel Zamqan, secured second place with its multilingual voice automation platform that leverages AI and advanced business analytics to improve customer support and boost sales by unlocking actionable insights. In third place, FoodSwap, founded by Lamis Abualkheir, employs AI-powered personalization to create unique dining experiences by matching restaurants and customers with meals tailored to individual tastes and preferences. The Public Favorite Award went to Twe, founded by Osama Damati, Deemah Abdelkader, and Umair Ahmed, an all-in-one platform that connects students with universities, scholarships, and internship opportunities, simplifying academic and career planning.

The latest edition of Dojo+ incubated 34 startups from 14 universities, spanning strategic sectors including edtech, sustainability, artificial intelligence, and manufacturing, reinforcing Sharjah’s priorities in building a future-ready, knowledge-based economy.

Dojo+ is an intensive 8-week incubation program that builds on the foundations of the Startup Dojo program. It is designed to transform promising ideas into scalable businesses through specialized workshops and one-on-one mentoring sessions covering essential topics such as intellectual property rights, funding strategies, marketing fundamentals, prototyping, and investor-ready pitch design.

Abeer AlAmeeri, Director of Ecosystem Development said: “Dojo+ is a strategic platform that empowers young entrepreneurs to transform innovative ideas into scalable and sustainable ventures. By offering an integrated environment of training, mentorship, and market access, the program equips participants with the skills, resources, and confidence needed to compete at the highest levels. The recognition of three student winners highlights the remarkable entrepreneurial potential within Sharjah’s universities and their ability to deliver impactful solutions in the emirate’s vital priority sectors. This achievement reaffirms Sheraa’s commitment to cultivating the next generation of entrepreneurs who will strengthen the knowledge-based economy and reinforce Sharjah’s position as a leading hub for innovation and entrepreneurship.”

Throughout the program, participants benefited from the guidance of an extensive network of international experts and mentors who supported them in tackling challenges related to product development, financial planning, and market readiness. The Pitch Competition marked the culmination of this journey, offering investors, entrepreneurs, and strategic partners the opportunity to engage directly with the participants and explore solutions ready to scale.

The success of Dojo+ highlights Sheraa’s pivotal role in supporting university-based startups and transforming innovative concepts into impactful businesses capable of achieving sustainable growth locally, regionally, and internationally.