DUBAI, UAE: Shell Lubricants Middle East (Shell) signed an agreement with Honda Gulf FZE to become the exclusive provider of genuine motor oil for Honda’s passenger cars in Oman and Qatar.

The signing ceremony was attended by Haytham Yehia, General Manager of Shell Middle East & Central Asia, Jagadish Gorla, Shell Regional Business Manager, Lubricants MECAS, Khaled Seif, Shell Marketing Director, Lubricants MECAS, Yasuhiro Yuminoke, Managing Director, Honda Gulf FZE, Manish Rai, General Manager, Honda Gulf FZE, Renthish K, Head of Sales, Honda Gulf FZE and Nobutaka Tanji, Sr. General Manager, Honda Africa and the Middle Representative Office.

The agreement provides Honda customers with exceptional value for money and enhanced customer satisfaction through access to premium lubricants for their passenger cars.

Gulf countries are known for their extreme temperatures and unique driving conditions; with rough, sandy environments and temperatures exceeding 45 degrees Celsius in the summer. These conditions present a unique set of requirements for automotive and passenger car owners.

Shell’s advanced oil formulations are designed to offer optimal engine protection, enhanced fuel efficiency and extended life span of critical engine components and offers a diverse portfolio of lubricants and motor oils that fit demands of motorists in Gulf countries.

Commenting on this agreement, Haytham Yehia, General Manager of Shell Markets Middle East said: “We have a strong association with Honda across international markets and are pleased with the prospects of bolstering our partnership locally and in key markets across the GCC. We have a longstanding presence in the Middle East. Our understanding of the local market has enabled us to offer customers quality lubricants that fit the needs and demands of passenger car owners in the Gulf regions.”

Commenting on this agreement, Yasuhiro Yuminoke, Managing Director of Honda Gulf FZE said

“Honda has always believed in delivering high performance quality products with superior technology for its customers in the Africa and Middle East Region. Shell has been a pioneer in developing quality products and we are assured that this partnership will exceed customers’ expectations in terms of product and performance.”

Honda’s collaboration with Shell is an extension of the partnership established in eight countries; including India, China and Malaysia.

Shell Lubricants offers a range of genuine motor oil to 10 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)’s customers in the Middle East; a testament to its diverse portfolio of high-quality and performance product offering.

