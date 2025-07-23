Cairo, Egypt – BG International limited, an affiliate of Shell plc (Shell), has announced a final investment decision (FID) to develop the Mina West gas discovery in Egypt’s Mediterranean Sea.

Shell (60%) will operate the field alongside partner, Kufpec (Egypt) Limited (KUFPEC) (40%), working in close collaboration with Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS).

Discovered in October 2023, the Mina West gas field will be developed as a subsea tie-back to the existing infrastructure of West Delta Deep Marine (WDDM), supporting the delivery of reliable energy to Egypt’s domestic gas market.

Dalia Elgabry, Vice President and Country Chair of Shell Egypt, said: “Investing in new production at Mina West expands our industry-leading integrated gas business and supports delivery of secure, reliable energy to Egypt’s domestic market in-line with our strategy to create more value with less emissions.”