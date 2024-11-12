The large format book, a collaborative effort by Shurooq and Assouline Publishers, was launched by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi during the inaugural day of SIBF 2024

Sharjah: ّIn the presence of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), the House of Wisdom in Sharjah has unveiled a dedicated section for Assouline publications, following the newly released book, ‘Mleiha: Ancient Treasures of the UAE’, a collaborative effort between Shurooq and Assouline. This section will showcase a diverse range of Assouline’s esteemed publications, offering scholars, students, and inquisitive visitors unprecedented access to these cultural treasures. This curated collection intends to ignite curiosity and deepen appreciation for the UAE’s heritage, while also providing a window into global art, history, and culture.

The book was initially launched during the opening day of SIBF 2024 where a commemorative copy was graciously signed by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, reflecting His Highness’ vision of the emirate's commitment to the preservation of heritage and culture.

The event at House of Wisdom was attended by distinguished guests, including HE Khalid Jassim Al Midfa, Chairperson of Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Authority (SCTDA), HE Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of Shurooq, HE Marwa Al Aqroubi, Director of the House of Wisdom, HE Dr. Issa Abbas Youssef, Director General of the Sharjah Archaeology Authority, Prosper Assouline, Founder of Assouline Publishing, and prominent dignitaries and media representatives.

Sheikha Bodour said: “This dedicated Assouline section further strengthens the House of Wisdom as a vibrant hub for cultural exchange, connecting our shared history with the curiosity of readers. ‘Mleiha: Ancient Treasures of the UAE’ is the proud embodiment of our vision to present the UAE’s past as a living dialogue with the world. I hope this collaboration inspires visitors to explore new narratives, fostering deeper understanding and appreciation for our heritage and its enduring legacy, which is fundamental to who we are today.”

Prosper Assouline, Founder of Assouline Publishing, expressed his appreciation for the collaboration, saying, “We are proud to have collaborated with Shurooq in producing Mleiha: Ancient Treasures of the UAE and to see it featured in the new Assouline section at the House of Wisdom, alongside other editions within our Classics Collection. The House of Wisdom stands as a cultural beacon in the region—a vibrant hub for knowledge and intellectual exchange—and we are honored that Assouline publications are part of its offerings. This dedicated space provides an ideal setting for readers to explore the UAE’s rich heritage, as well as a diverse array of global art, history, and culture. Each book within this collection invites visitors on a journey through time, celebrating the narratives that shape our world today.”

The art of heritage preservation

“Mleiha: Ancient Treasures of the UAE,” published as part of Assouline’s Classics Collection, accounts the historical and archaeological importance of Mleiha serving as a testament to the UAE’s rich and ancient past. From Bronze Age tombs and pre-Islamic forts to intricate jewellery and artefacts, the book immerses readers in Mleiha’s role as a pivotal crossroads of civilization as early hominids took their first steps off the African continent over 200,000 years ago.

Making cultural heritage accessible

By integrating this prestigious collection, the House of Wisdom reinforces its position as a cornerstone of Sharjah’s intellectual ecosystem, and a communal hub for knowledge and discovery. The institution continues to enrich the emirate’s literary and historical resources, fostering a welcoming environment where ideas flourish and cultural exchange thrives. This initiative not only celebrates the UAE’s past but also nurtures a legacy of scholarship and cultural appreciation for future generations.

Video link: https://we.tl/t-2U6uACAkEX