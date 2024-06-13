Sharjah, UAE – Her Excellency Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of American University of Sharjah (AUS), recently honored the dedication and commitment of long-serving AUS employees, acknowledging their steadfast efforts throughout the year.

Ninety-eight employees received recognition at the annual Staff Appreciation Dinner, with 500 AUS staff attending. Her Excellency Sheikha Bodour recognized 16 staff members who have worked at AUS for 25 years, 62 staff who have worked for 20 years and 20 who have worked for 15 years.

"I am inspired by the unwavering dedication and diligence demonstrated by each of you throughout the year. Your steadfast commitment not only fuels our present successes but also lays the foundation for our future endeavors. Tonight, as we commend the enduring dedication of our esteemed colleagues who are integral to AUS, we reaffirm our strategic mission to advance excellence and innovation in education. Together, we are poised to achieve significant milestones and carve a path towards a future where AUS continues to lead and inspire," said Dr. Tod Laursen, Chancellor of AUS.

The event featured a video titled "AUS Students to Staff", showcasing 14 alumni who are AUS staff. Adding to the cultural vibrancy, AUS staff member Medhat Al-Maaliki and Nader Diarbakirli performed classical Arabic songs on the Main Auditorium stage, with Al-Maaliki on the oud and Diarbakirli on the violin.

Virgilio Mateo Jr., Student Engagement Senior Officer at AUS, has dedicated 25 years of his life in service to the university. For him, AUS is more than just an institution; it's a home, a family.

"I am so grateful for the acknowledgment of my 25th year of service to AUS; it has meant so much to me. Having spent almost half of my lifetime at AUS is such a wonderful and rewarding experience. Witnessing the university grow and flourish over the years makes me feel proud for being part of its success. I am ever thankful and appreciative of AUS for all the opportunities and for making me realize and achieve some of my life goals," he said.

