Sharjah: Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, President of the American University of Sharjah (AUS), received a delegation from the University of Exeter, UK, in a meeting focused on strengthening the academic and scientific cooperation between the two institutions.

The delegation was led by the newly appointed Vice-Chancellor of the University of Exeter, Professor Lisa Roberts, and was composed of several senior leaders from the university including: Professor Richard Follett is Deputy Pro Vice Chancellor and Associate Vice President (International); Professor Gareth Stansfield, Professor of Middle East Politics, Pro-Vice-Chancellor and Executive Dean; Professor Dan Sharman, Vice Chancellor, College of Environment, Science and Economics; Dr. Sean Curtis, Director of Global Advancement; and Professor Rebecca Louise Drew, Global Partnerships Coordinator. The meeting was also attended by Dr Muhadditha Al Hashimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Private Education Authority; AUS Chancellor, Dr. Susan Mumm; Professor John Katsos, Associate Professor of Management; and Saeed Al Shamsi, Chief of Protocol.

Welcoming the delegation, President Al Qasimi praised the strong relationships and continuous communication between the two universities and the productive cooperation in various fields, including science, education, technology, and culture. The visit aimed at exploring new opportunities for collaboration and enhancing the existing partnerships between the two universities.

During the meeting, Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi and the delegation engaged in a comprehensive discussion regarding various facets of education, including but not limited to, strategic plans, educational curricula, student population and faculty members. They also delved into the potential for expanding their collaboration in the area of teacher training and education advancement to remain ahead of the curve in a rapidly changing world.

Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi emphasised her dedication towards fortifying relationships with renowned international organisations, such as the University of Exeter, with the aim of elevating the standard of research and fostering growth in communities.

President Al Qasimi expressed her appreciation for the delegation's visit and the opportunity to solidify the partnership between the two universities. She stated that partnerships like these are essential in driving the global exchange of ideas and promoting cross-cultural understanding. The visit was a clear demonstration of both institutions' unwavering commitment to advancing education and research initiatives in the region.

