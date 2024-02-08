Sharjah: The American University of Sharjah (AUS) Club Fair is a time when the campus becomes abuzz with music, vibrant colors and rich cultural experiences, offering students an opportunity to explore an array of extracurricular activities and connect with peers who share similar interests.

Her Excellency Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of AUS, inaugurated the biannual event, which took place on February 6 and 7.

She toured the club stalls and met with students, accompanied by AUS Board of Trustees member Bedour S. Al Raqbani, Dr. Tod Laursen, Chancellor of AUS, Dr. Mohamed El-Tarhuni, Interim Provost and Chief Academic Officer, Dr. Abed Al-Nasser Abdallah, Interim Chief Operating Officer, Shaima Bin Taliah, Executive Director of Student Experience, and Haifa Ismail, Director of Student Engagement and Leadership.

Prioritizing a dynamic campus experience that focuses on social development and student well-being, AUS caters to more than 90 nationalities on its culturally diverse campus, which has ranked it among the top five universities with the highest percentage of international students, according to the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings (2023).

“Club Fair is a vibrant tapestry of opportunities, weaving together the diverse interests and passions of our student body. It plays a pivotal role in shaping a rich and inclusive university experience, fostering a sense of belonging and providing students with the chance to explore their passions beyond the classroom. The Club Fair is not just an event, but a gateway to a world of connections, personal growth, and lifelong memories," said bin Taliah.

Club Fair participants included 105 clubs and student organizations, the AUS Student Council, and six departments from the Office of Student Affairs.

Invoking a sense of nostalgia for all students who grew up in the UAE and call it home, the Emirati Cultural Club presented the Old Dukkan, a traditional supermarket that features everything from candy and products reminiscent of the students’ childhoods to an old working radio and a TV.

“We wanted to do something different this year. There is something personal about visiting an old dukkan, which is an experience familiar to not only all Emirati students but to all those who grew up in the UAE. It is also a new experience to those who do not know it. We hand-crafted the booth using recyclable material and natural products, collecting leaves from palm trees and reused material from a farm. Club Fair is an opportunity for clubs to present an elevator pitch about their culture to showcase it the best way they could, and clubs get really creative,” said Yousef Mansour Algargawi, President of the UAE Cultural Club.

He added: “For new students, Club Fair helps in the transition from school to university, which can be daunting for some. It gives them an opportunity to be immersed in extracurricular activities and have a life that is not solely focused on academics. It is also an opportunity for new and returning students to develop hobbies and meet people with similar interests. I invite everyone to make the best of their life at university.”

Displaying traditional food, postcards showcasing Palestinian cities, and an olive tree carrying messages of love, the Palestinian Cultural Club welcomed visitors, introducing them to the Palestinian heritage and culture.

“Through calligraphy, our booth also displayed ‘On this earth what is worth living for’. Club Fair is an important event, especially for first-year students. I remember when I first joined the university, I did not know much about the cultural clubs and the student organizations and Club Fair proved to be a great opportunity to create a social circle and learn skills on the way like planning and communication and develop at the personal level,” said Abdullah Darwish, President of the Palestinian Cultural Club.

