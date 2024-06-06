Sharjah, UAE – Sheikha Bodour bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa) has announced the promotion of current CEO, Najla Al Midfa to Vice-Chairperson of Sheraa and has appointed Sara Al Nuaimi as the new Chief Executive Officer, with immediate effect.

Commenting on the leadership changes, Sheikha Bodour said: “As CEO, Najla demonstrated exceptional leadership which has driven Sheraa towards remarkable success. Her promotion to Vice-Chairperson reflects her many achievements and her unwavering commitment to fostering entrepreneurship in Sharjah.”

Sheikha Bodour also introduced Sara Al Nuaimi as the incoming Chief Executive Officer. “Sara joins Sheraa with an impressive track record across multiple industries, bringing a wealth of experience and a dedication to driving impactful initiatives. We are confident that her innovative mindset and dynamic leadership style will usher Sheraa into a new era of growth.”

The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center was launched in January 2016, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, with a mission to develop a world-class entrepreneurship ecosystem in Sharjah and to nurture the next generation of entrepreneurs.

Through a range of entrepreneurship programs, Sheraa has upskilled over 18,000 aspiring entrepreneurs and incubated over 180 impactful ventures. To date, these ventures have raised over $171m in investments. Sheraa’s portfolio has an impressive 71% survival rate and includes eight successful startup exits. Moreover, the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival has cemented the emirate’s reputation as a talent convener, attracting over 30,000 changemakers from around the world over the past seven editions.

Following this announcement, Sheikha Bodour expressed optimism about Sheraa’s future. “Today, Sheraa is stronger than ever. This strategic transition is the natural next step in our journey. With our strengthened leadership team, we will reinforce Sheraa’s position as a leading platform for entrepreneurs and enhance Sharjah’s standing as a beacon of creativity, knowledge, and innovation.”

About Sheraa:

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa) is dedicated to creating a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem in Sharjah. By providing world-class mentorship, resources, and networking opportunities, Sheraa empowers entrepreneurs to turn their ideas into successful ventures. Since its inception, Sheraa has been at the forefront of fostering innovation and supporting the growth of startups across various industries.