Dalkia (EDF Group) and Sheikh Suroor Projects Department signed an agreement to implement the highest standards of sustainability solutions and to replace the existing cooling infrastructure in the Abu Dhabi Mall and Trade Center, located in the heart of Abu Dhabi.

As part of Dalkia’s vision to build a carbon-free energy future, in line with the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 strategy, several sustainability retrofitting activities will be rolled out across the mixed buildings complex including a major shopping mall, offices, apartments and a hotel in Abu Dhabi. Dalkia's scope covers the replacement of the cooling plant’s dry coolers using the latest technologies aiming at optimizing the equipment and the space around the trade center. In addition, Dalkia will offer the highest standards of services, through its chiller operation and maintenance business unit.

The official signing ceremony of the agreement was held at the Sheikh Suroor Projects Department premises in Abu Dhabi. The ceremony was attended by senior officials including HH Sheikh Surror, Dr Mohammed Omar Balfaqeeh, General Manager, Mr. Bahaa Ghorab, Projects Director, and Sylvie Jéhanno, Chairwoman and CEO of Dalkia EDF Group, Yannick Duport, Senior Executive Vice President Sales & Marketing - International Director of Dalkia EDF Group and Steve Lemoine, CEO Dalkia Middle East.

This project is part of Dalkia's approach to promoting sustainable development, offering a more efficient air-conditioning solution, while driving well being. Once commissioned, Dalkia will operate and maintain the cooling equipment.

HH Sheikh Suroor stated:

“This is just the beginning. We are looking for a long-term partnership to pursue more sustainable and green energy solutions. Moving forward, our next focus is to study and find solutions for other projects in Abu Dhabi.”

Sylvie Jéhanno, Chairwoman and CEO of Dalkia (EDF Group), stated: “We are honored to sign this agreement with HH Sheikh Suroor to provide solutions that enable a sustainable environment for residents, office employees and visitors of the Abu Dhabi Mall and Trade Center. This is a stepping stone in our strategy to support the energy transition in the United Arab Emirates.”

