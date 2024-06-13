Abu Dhabi, UAE: Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, one of the UAE’s largest hospitals for serious and complex care and member of the PureHealth network, has announced the accreditation of its Nurse Fellowship Program by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) Practice Transition Accreditation Program (PTAP).

The program sets global standards for fellowship programs that transition registered nurses into new practice settings. The accreditation signifies a meticulous and strategic effort to meet the rigorous standards set forth by the center and demonstrates nursing excellence.

It also provides fellows with a structured pathway into practice, fostering greater confidence and competence that is essential for their professional development and enhanced patient care. Ultimately, patients will receive care from nurses adhering to the highest industry standards, with overall care outcomes optimized.

"Receiving accreditation from the ANCC PTAP is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our nursing team at SSMC," said Dr. Marwan Al Kaabi, SSMC’s acting chief executive officer. "This achievement not only validates the quality of our Nurse Fellowship Program but also positions SSMC as a leader in nursing education and training, in the UAE."

According to the hospital, the journey to accreditation was carefully planned and executed over two years, reflecting SSMC’s commitment to investing in the development of health care professionals and contributing to the region’s health care vision. The accreditation process involved initial planning and pilot implementation, followed by rigorous assessments and evaluation.

"We are proud of the outcomes achieved by our Nurse Fellowship Program cohorts," said Dr. Abdul Karim Medhat Saleh, acting dean of Education at SSMC. "Through structured training and mentorship, our fellows have not only gained the essential skills and confidence to provide high-quality patient care but have also seamlessly transitioned into new practice settings.”

Commenting on today’s announcement, Zulaikha Al Hosani, chief nursing officer at SSMC said: “Today, we mark a significant milestone in our commitment to excellence in nursing education and professional development as SSMC celebrates the accreditation of the first ANCC Nurse Fellowship program in the UAE

The success of SSMC’s program is further demonstrated through remarkable outcomes, including the graduation of three cohorts. Looking ahead, Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City has stated that it remains committed to further enhancing nursing excellence and is strategically positioned to pursue additional prestigious recognitions, including the ANCC Magnet Recognition.

About Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC)

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City is one of the largest tertiary hospitals in the UAE offering the highest standards of medical expertise for the treatment of serious and complex conditions. Established in 2019, SSMC has 672 patient beds, 18 operating theatres, including a hybrid operating room and a 26-bed neonatal intensive care unit. Supported by the latest diagnostic and treatment modalities available, SSMC offers care in 46 specialties, bringing advanced and trusted quality care closer to the UAE and the wider region.

For more information on Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City or to book an appointment, please visit: ssmc.ae.