Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC), one of the UAE’s largest hospitals for serious and complex care, has announced that it is now offering pioneering Gastrointestinal (GI) Motility Service. This groundbreaking development heralds a new era of advanced health care, introducing a unique offering to the UAE and the entire region for gastroenterology services.

SSMC's GI Motility Service not only boasts state-of-the-art equipment and procedures, but also aligns with the caliber of renowned global centers of excellence in the field. GI Motility Studies play a pivotal role in diagnosing and treating gastrointestinal disorders that occur when the nerves or muscles of the gut do not function regularly, such as Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Achalasia, Pelvic floor disorders, and Gastroparesis.

At the core of these advanced services lies a suite of unique equipment and procedures, setting new standards in the country and the region. Dr. Eyad Alakrad, director of GI Motility Disorders at SSMC, emphasized the paramount importance of these advancements: "We are leading the way in diagnostic and treatment capabilities for gastrointestinal motility. With our extensive expertise and unique equipment, we offer tailored solutions for a wide range of motility disorders, focusing on more precise diagnoses, personalized treatment plans, and ultimately improved patient outcomes. Our collaboration with global medical players not only allows us to set an example for gastroenterology care in the region, but also opens the door for more research opportunities to better understand the unique pathology of our population, enabling us to address future health challenges."

Dr Abdulqader Almessabi, deputy chief medical officer and consultant gastroenterologist and hepatologist, also commented: “As the largest tertiary care hospital in the UAE, we are always seeking the latest technologies and expanding our capabilities to continue providing advanced and trusted quality care in a comprehensive, multi-disciplinary and holistic way. The availability of these advanced GI Motility services represents is a key milestone in our journey to becoming a regional destination medical center and ensuring that our patients here in the UAE and the region have access to the latest offerings when it comes to complex care.

The introduction of this specialized GI Motility services set a new standard in gastroenterology and treatment in the region. SSMC also recently opened a state-of-the-art motility testing, center including the latest equipment for measuring upper and lower gastrointestinal function. SSMC also offers advanced treatments, such as the minimally invasive treatment of spastic sphincters, called “Per-oral Endoscopic Myotomy (POEM)”, which has become the treatment of choice for conditions such as Achalasia (spasm of the lower esophagus sphincter), Zenker’s diverticulum (spasm of the upper esophageal sphincter) and Gastroparesis (partially due to spasm of the stomach-pyloric sphincter).

About Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC)

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) is a one of the largest tertiary hospitals in the UAE operating under Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest health care network. Established in 2019, SSMC has 732 patient beds, 18 operating theatres, including a hybrid operating room and a 26-bed neonatal intensive care unit. Supported by the latest diagnostic and treatment modalities available, SSMC offers care in 34 specialties, bringing advanced and trusted quality care closer to the UAE and the wider region.

A team of locally and internationally trained physicians and allied health staff work seamlessly together to provide integrated human-centric and compassionate care, while promoting comprehensive interdisciplinary learning. SSMC is committed to becoming a regional destination medical center for complex care and a Category of One provider in health care.

