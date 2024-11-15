Abu Dhabi, UAE: Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC), one of the UAE’s largest hospitals for serious and complex care and a subsidiary of PureHealth, recently achieved a groundbreaking interventional milestone by performing Abu Dhabi’s first pulse field ablation procedure for atrial fibrillation.

Atrial fibrillation, a very complex heart condition characterised by a rapid and irregular heartbeat, was successfully treated in two intricate cases at SSMC. The patients presented with palpitations, shortness of breath and chest pains, which persisted, despite traditional medical treatment.

Following a thorough evaluation by SSMC’s multidisciplinary team, careful consideration was given to either escalating doses of antiarrhythmic medications or using the novel pulse field ablation approach. In both cases, the team chose to proceed with the latter. The decision was taken based on the current limitations of conventional medications and the potential risks associated with increased medical therapy.

The pioneering surgery was led by Dr. Omar Alfalasi, a leading consultant in cardiology and cardiac electrophysiology, and vice chair of Cardiology and director of the Electrophysiology service, who served as the proctor. He was joined by Dr. Mario Njeim, consultant cardiologist and cardiac electrophysiologist at SSMC, with the support of Dr. Yousef Alattar, chair of the Cardiology division and consultant cardiologist.

Commenting on the procedure, Dr. Alfalasi said: “It was a privilege to lead this advanced procedure using the latest innovations and technologies available for atrial fibrillation. The adoption of this safe, effective and innovative approach underscores our dedication to providing the highest standards of heart rhythm care for our patients.”

Prior to the introduction of pulse field ablation, traditional treatments like radiofrequency ablation or cryoablation were widely used. Although effective, these methods posed risks of collateral damage due to their thermal energy. In contrast, the pulse field ablation technology completely eliminates these risks, with no reported cases of damage to the lungs, oesophagus, nerves or other surrounding tissues. As a further benefit, this refined technique reduces procedural time, thereby minimising the risk of complications and enhancing patient comfort by decreasing surgery duration.

As a transformation-oriented organisation, SSMC has repeatedly stated its commitment to adopting state-of-the-art technologies and innovative procedures to advance patient care. Dr. Abdulqader Almessabi, acting chief medical officer at SSMC, praised the exceptional work of Dr. Alfalasi, Dr. Njeim and the multidisciplinary team, stating: “This latest achievement heralds a new era in atrial fibrillation treatment, and we are extremely proud to be able to offer our patients such specialised treatments.

“SSMC is driving life-changing advancements and applying leading-edge innovations to improve the overall patient experience and set new benchmarks in medical care and treatment, across the UAE and beyond.”

