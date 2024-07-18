Abu Dhabi, UAE: Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC), one of the UAE’s largest hospitals for serious and complex care and a member of the PureHealth network, has recently established “RenAIssance”, an advanced artificial intelligence (AI) research lab, poised to set new benchmarks in AI research and redefine the future of healthcare technology and innovation.

Equipped with state-of-the-art, high performance computing devices and in collaboration with researchers from Khalifa University and Mohamad Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, the lab enables SSMC to closely engage with academic institutions and industries, both in the UAE and globally. This industry-academia collaboration aims to create tailored AI tools to better personalize patient care and innovate solutions that directly address healthcare challenges in the UAE.

Dr. Siddiq Anwar, consultant nephrologist and project lead at SSMC, said: “Through multidisciplinary and multi-faculty collaborations, the “RenAIssance” AI research lab will play a crucial role in developing next generation solutions for complex medical challenges presented at the hospital. I eagerly look forward collaborating with fellow healthcare and academic professionals to leverage AI technologies to enhance patient care and outcomes.” Wish to acknowledge the academic collaboration of Dr Mecit Can Emre Simsekler from Khalifa University and Dr Mohammad Yaqub of Mohamad Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence that has been pivotal in setting up this lab.

Underlining the importance of this facility, Dr. Ravi Trehan, acting director of medical research, added: “Embracing a digital-first, tech-enabled approach with validated and tailored AI solutions is imperative to alleviate modern medical challenges. At SSMC, our research team is dedicated to conducting research that will offer meaningful contributions to this transformative journey.”

Implementing high-performance computing will enable the analysis of complex Big Data beyond traditional software limits, driving customized AI solution development. By undergoing continuous and rigorous validation and peer-review, these AI solutions will enhance healthcare and elevate personalized patient care by accelerating information processing, improving access to medical knowledge and aiding faster clinical diagnostics and decision-making.

Dr. Marwan Al Kaabi, acting chief executive officer, further noted: “As a leading provider of world-class healthcare, SSMC is enthusiastic about collaborating with international academic consortia to develop and validate AI tools to address global healthcare challenges. Ultimately, this contributes to Abu Dhabi’s journey towards becoming one of the world’s premier healthcare destinations.”

Committed to advancing healthcare delivery, SSMC continually integrates innovative technologies to enhance the patient experience. The establishment of “RenAIssance” research lab signifies yet another significant advancement in SSMC’s mission to deliver comprehensive patient care in Abu Dhabi, ensuring patient needs remain at the forefront of all initiatives.

About Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC)

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City is one of the largest tertiary hospitals in the UAE offering the highest standards of medical expertise for the treatment of serious and complex conditions. Established in 2019, SSMC has 672 patient beds, 18 operating theatres, including a hybrid operating room and a 26-bed neonatal intensive care unit. Supported by the latest diagnostic and treatment modalities available, SSMC offers care in 46 specialties, bringing advanced and trusted quality care closer to the UAE and the wider region.

For more information on Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City or to book an appointment, please visit: ssmc.ae.

About PureHealth

By advancing the Science of Longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world. PureHealth is the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 100+ hospitals, 300+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare as the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind.

Pure Health’s network comprises:

SEHA (Abu Dhabi Health Services Company) – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE

Daman (The National Health Insurance Company) – The UAE’s leading health insurer

The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE

Rafed – The UAE’s largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation

PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center – Specialist healthcare centre focused on cell therapy and regenerative medicine

One Health – Sales, service support, and engineering network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers

The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi’s first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment

Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US

Circle Health Group – The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK

To learn more, please visit www.purehealth.ae