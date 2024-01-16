Dubai, UAE: Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Supreme President of the Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, honored the winners of the second edition of the Excellence and Creative Engineering Award 2023, during a ceremony organized by the UAE Society of Engineers at the Mohammed bin Rashid Library. The award celebrated the pioneers in the engineering sector, who presented creative designs and projects based on innovation and the application of best practices, and contributed to creating a qualitative shift in engineering creativity, which has become a distinctive feature of the UAE.

The ceremony was attended by His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Ahmad Al Tayer, the Managing Director and CEO of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Eng. Abdulla Yousef Al Ali, the President of the UAE Society of Engineers, Eng. Rashad Bukhash, Chairman of the Higher Committee, as well as members of the society’s board of directors, the judging committee, and numerous officials, professionals, and stakeholders from the government and private sectors, as well as Arab and foreign media.

Eng. Abdulla Yousef Al Ali, President of the UAE Society of Engineers, began his opening speech by expressing sincere thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Supreme President of the Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, for his support and encouragement for the award, which goes into supporting initiatives seeking to achieve national visions and enhancing the cultural face of our beloved UAE.

Eng. Abdulla Yousef Al Ali said: “Our wise government has exerted tremendous efforts to achieve a qualitative and cultural leap in all fields, notably through various visions and initiatives, including the UAE Centennial 2071, which considers innovation a national element. The Excellence and Creative Engineering Award is one such national initiative that reflects the visionary leadership and emphasizes the Society of Engineers UAE’s commitment to promoting a culture of innovation and excellence in various engineering field.”

The President of the UAE Society of Engineers also congratulated the winners with inspiring and successful stories in the engineering field, thanked the participants who were not so lucky, and thanked all supporters from governmental and private institutions and agencies, and media partners.

Eng. Rashad Bukhash, Chairman of the Higher Committee, stressed the organizing committee’s keenness to implement all the lessons learned from the first cycle of the award, which resulted in the creation of new categories within the second award cycle to meet the needs of the target audience. They conducted introductory meetings and workshops about the award, its mechanism, and its criteria, leading to the judging process, and selection of winners according to specified criteria and requirements.

Additionally, he mentioned, the increase in the number of applications for participation this year and the expansion of the scope of participation to include all emirates of the country in various sectors. This reflects the success of the award’s work team and their tireless efforts to continuously monitor the progress of work and achieve the general objectives of the award, in line with the association’s strategies and aspirations.

Eng. Abdulla Yousef Al Ali then honored 29 winners from Legal Personality and Individual categories, represented by engineering offices, institutions, companies, and departments, and the individual awards category targeting creative individuals.

This year's Leading Personnel award was given to His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Ahmad Al Tayer, the Managing Director and CEO of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, due to his experience of more than 35 years in the field of telecommunications, energy, water, infrastructure, oil and gas industry. Since taking over the management of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, His Excellency has contributed fundamentally to achieving unprecedented successes that have placed it at the forefront of the most distinguished global service institutions.

The award included two main categories: Legal Personality and Individual, with a total of 13 subcategories. Legal Personalities include the Pioneering Engineering Project, Best Engineering Consultancy Company Award, Best Engineering Services Company Award, Best Construction Company Award, and Best Industrial Company Award, Best Startup Engineering Company, and Best Scientific Research in Engineering Field.

The Pioneering Engineering Project was divided into three categories: Best Mega Project, Best Medium Project, and Best Small Project.

The Individuals category included the Leading Personnel, Outstanding Engineer, Rising Engineer, and Outstanding Student awards.