His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday visited the Microsoft stand at the ongoing GITEX Global 2022 event being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

His Highness was briefed on the various technologies and solutions for fintech, retail, education, cybersecurity, energy, utilities, and smart cities, that had been jointly developed by Microsoft and its partners. Sheikh Mohammed also viewed Dubai’s various attractions virtually through the HoloLens 2 device that has been created through a partnership between Microsoft and Kagool. The device utilizes advanced Metaverse technologies to create a unique experience for tourism, allowing visitors to experience Dubai virtually using Microsoft AI capabilities.

Microsoft is showcasing a vision of what the future of mixed reality will look like at the region’s premier technology exhibition under the theme ‘Believe the hype, it’s real. Enter the next Digital Universe’.

Microsoft is exhibiting at GITEX Global 2022 at Hall number 7.

