The Medical Office [TMO], a subsidiary of PureHealth Group, oversees healthcare initiatives in Northern Emirates under the auspices of the UAE Presidential Court

Umm Al Quwain: Sheikh Khalifa General Hospital [SKGH] Umm Al Quwain, a President’s Initiative Hospital under the guidance of The Medical Office – a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest integrated healthcare group in the UAE, has been awarded the Chest Pain Center Certification from the American Heart Association [AHA] after completion of all international accreditation standards specified by the Association.

The Chest Pain Center Certification, developed by AHA, is aimed at helping hospitals to create an integrated and collaborative approach to cardiovascular care. The program is intended to improve outcomes in patients with cardiovascular disease [CVD] by providing certified care to patients.

The successful certification of the SKGH Umm Al Quwain – a President’s Initiative Hospital, is a result of concerted efforts by the hospital’s management and team, coordinated systems of care regarding standardized assessment, identification, monitoring, management, and performance improvement in the Emergency Department in accordance with the best international practices and protocols.

The certification follows a review by the AHA accreditation team to ensure the quality of the medical care standards at the hospital, prompt availability of services to patients in the Emergency Department until they are out of danger, and continuous quality improvement in cardiovascular care, improving outcomes and survival from cardiovascular disease.

The commitment and continuous efforts of the medical and administrative cadres at the SKGH Umm Al Quwain contributed to the successful certification.

Allan Boston, Chief Executive Officer at The Medical Office, said: “In line with our envisioned goal to help people in the UAE live longer, happier, and healthier lives, we at The Medical Office and the PureHealth Group are committed to delivering world-class healthcare services at all our President’s Initiative Hospitals in the Northern Emirates and around the UAE. The successful Chest Pain Center Certification to the SKGH Umm Al Quwain is a major endorsement of world-class cardiac care available at our hospital. We are extremely proud of the management, physicians, and staff of the SKGH Umm Al Quwain for their dedication and commitment in acquiring this certification, which will lead to better patient care and improved health outcomes.”

Dr Lateefa Hasan, Consultant and Acting Head of Emergency Department at SKGH Umm Al Quwain, said: “The successful Chest Pain Center Certification of the SKGH Umm Al Quwain is a testimony of the direction and guidance of The Medical Office, under the auspices of the Presidential Court, and the efforts of everyone – from top management to the cadres at the hospital to acquire the requisite skills of dealing with emergency cases of cardiovascular care and chest pain.”

Dr. Abdulqadir AlZarooni, Chief of Surgical & Emergency unit, Consultant, and Head of urology at SKGH Umm Al Quwain, said: “The hospital management prioritizes training and development of the medical cadres as part of its commitment to enhancing the qualification and skills of the team. Receiving this international certification by AHA reflects the efforts and role of everyone at the SKGH Umm Al Quwain in dealing with emergency cardiovascular cases efficiently and effectively at any given time.”

SKGH Umm Al Quwain, one of the initiative hospitals governed by The Medical Office – a PureHealth subsidiary and under the auspices of the UAE Presidential Court, includes an Emergency & Accidents Unit which works 24/7 and has specialized and experienced doctors to evaluate emergency cases.

-Ends-

About The Medical Office

The Medical Office [TMO], a subsidiary of PureHealth Group, oversees healthcare initiatives under the auspices of the UAE Presidential Court. These initiatives are aimed at providing high-quality healthcare services to residents in the Northern Emirates. Besides monitoring healthcare activities at the facilities under its purview, TMO also advises the Presidential Court on major infrastructure programs and projects related to healthcare matters in the UAE.

The hospitals governed by The Medical Office under the auspices of the Presidential Court include Sheikh Khalifa Women and Children Hospital Ajman, Sheikh Khalifa Specialty Hospital Ras Al Khaimah, Sheikh Khalifa Hospital Masfoot, Sheikh Khalifa General Hospital Umm Al Quwain, Sheikh Khalifa Hospital Ajman, Sheikh Khalifa Central Hospital Fujairah, Rashid Centre for Diabetes and Research Ajman, and National Rehabilitation Center Abu Dhabi.

For media-related queries, please contact:

Kartik Suresh

ksuresh@apcoworldwide.com